Ports of Auckland admits health and safety charge after fatal crane accident

Laboom Midnight Dyer died after he sustained critical injuries at the Ports of Auckland.

Ports of Auckland Ltd has admitted a charge after one of its workers died as a result of a crane tipping.

Laboom Midnight Dyer, 23, suffered critical injuries after a straddle carrier turned on to its side on August 27, 2018.

He was taken to Auckland City Hospital but died five days later from his injuries.

Dyer's death promoted renewed calls for greater regulation and improved safety standards on New Zealand's waterfront, with claims deaths at ports were becoming a global epidemic.

On Tuesday at the Auckland District Court, POAL admitted failing to comply with a duty that exposes an individual to risk of death or serious injury or serious illness under the Health and Safety at Work Act, a WorkSafe spokesperson said.

SUPPLIED The straddle crane tipped on its side causing critical injuries to Dyer.

The spokesperson said a charge of reckless conduct was struck out by consent.

Dyer was driving a straddle crane on Fergusson Wharf when it tipped causing him serious injuries, WorkSafe said.

Straddle cranes are the machines which lift and transport shipping containers around on the wharves.

No other comment could be made due to the case still being before the courts, WorkSafe said.

Last month, POAL and one of its skippers were fined after it was found to have breached speed limits after a pilot boat accidentally fatally hit ocean swimmer Leslie Gelberger.

Judge Kevin Phillips fined the company $424,000 and skipper Grant More $8400 for failing to comply with their health and safety duties and exposing an individual to a risk of death or serious injury.

Gelberger died in April 2017 after being struck by the boat while swimming in the Waitemata Harbour.