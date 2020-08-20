Burglar steals nothing, leaves behind deer antlers at Timaru crime scene

Constable Josh Smallridge with a stags head left behind at the scene of a robbery.

A set of deer antlers were mysteriously left at the scene of a Timaru burglary in which nothing was taken on Tuesday night.

Police are still trying to piece together the mysterious burglary at the Beverley Rd address in which a shed was broken into but nothing was stolen and an angle grinder and the deer's skull with antlers was left behind.

A wetsuit was removed from the shed but was left at the scene according to Senior Constable Raph Preston who added that it appeared nothing else was taken from the shed.

Police are hoping that the “impressive” deer antlers will be recognisable to someone and will assist in their enquiries so they track where it came from, he said.

Anyone with information should contact Senior Constable Raph Preston at the Timaru Police Station or at raphael.preston@police.govt.nz.