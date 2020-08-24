Police seeking Simon Van Duyn after person stabbed in Northland

Police are looking for Simon Van Duyn after a person was seriously injured in Kaikohe on Saturday afternoon.

Northland police are appealing for sightings of 33-year-old Simon Van Duyn after a person was stabbed in an incident in Northland on Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Christan Fouhy said a person was injured on Mobil Ngapuhi Service Station’s forecourt in Kaikohe, about 4.45pm on Saturday.

“The victim sustained multiple injuries and was transported to hospital.”

Google Maps The incident took place on the forecourt of the Mobil station in Kaikohe, which is run by local iwi Ngapuhi.

The person suffered stab wounds and police were not treating it as a random attack.

Fouhy said police wanted to hear from anyone who had seen Van Duyn since Saturday.

He was described as 1.77 metres tall and of medium build.

Police/Supplied Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen this Honda car, registration CBL878.

He was considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public, Fouhy said.

“If you see him, phone 111 immediately.”

Police are also seeking sightings of a Honda car, registration CBL878, which was at the scene at the time of the incident.

The car was subsequently found by police in Paihia but they want to hear from anyone who saw the car either before or after Saturday’s incident.

After the attack, the car is believed to have travelled south of Kaikohe on Mangakahia Rd/State Highway 15 and then along back roads to Moerewa.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105, quoting file 200823/6091 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.