Arthur Taylor's advocate pleads for minister's intervention after claims over toy gun

Criminal Arthur Taylor representing himself at the Auckland High Court during one of his cases against Corrections.

Corrections had to hastily change its submissions to the Parole Board about the risk of career criminal Arthur Taylor to the community after discovering a firearm magazine found in his possession was a replica.

Submissions prepared for the Parole Board in support of its application to recall Taylor to prison to serve the rest of his sentence, provided to Stuff, show repeated references to the magazine, including supporting statements from police officers who arrested Taylor. Police statements said it had seized “a firearm magazine which appeared to be consistent with a .22 calibre firearm”.

In the five weeks between the 64-year-old’s arrest and his appearance before the Board police and Corrections said the magazine was genuine despite Taylor’s denial – he said he used it as a paperweight – and it wasn’t until the day of the parole hearing that an expert confirmed it was a replica.

Taylor and his advocate, barrister Hazel Heal, are appalled that officers who were given fire orders for the arrest – instructions for circumstances under which they could shoot Taylor – couldn’t tell the difference between a replica and a legitimate magazine.

In an affidavit from Corrections probation officer Jayden Southon to the Parole Board, Southon said police had advised him they would not be taking further action in relation to the magazine because “it did not contain ammunition”. It’s understood Corrections were scrambling to adjust its submissions just hours before the hearing, upon an armourer’s advice.

This week Heal implored justice officials to reach a truce with Taylor, a bush lawyer and longtime offender with more than 150 convictions, writing to Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis, Justice Minister Andrew Little, and various other Corrections staff, asking for “the dogs to be called off”.

“It is clear that senior staff want Arthur to fail,” Heal wrote. “His outstanding record does not even keep him safe, it is so buried in a culture that cannot accept he is not the evil heartless sociopath former Commissioner Mike Bush characterised him as, many years ago.”

Taylor made a name for himself as one of New Zealand’s most notorious criminals and custody escapers who has served 38 years behind bars. His convictions include fraud, burglaries, aggravated robberies, escaping, and drug and weapons charges.

He became a successful lay litigant, taking on several cases against the Crown and Corrections, including instigating steps towards getting prisoners the right to vote, and taking a perjury case against a jailhouse snitch, Roberto Conchie Harris, who falsely claimed convicted double murderer David Tamihere had confessed to him. Tamihere’s contentious convictions are now before the Court of Appeal.

Now a prisoners’ advocate, Taylor was temporarily recalled after he was evicted from steady accommodation in Wellington during the coronavirus lockdown. Taylor was housed in hotels for weeks while he sought help finding a permanent home. The Parole Board in July said it “wasn’t necessarily persuaded” by Corrections’ other submissions in relation to his risk, and granted his release to Dunedin to live on Heal’s property.

Heal has now asked ministers to intervene, saying Taylor had been traumatised by his recall.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF/Stuff Hazel Heal, a barrister, has advocated for Arthur Taylor.

“An example of how outrageous this recall was the tens of pages of sworn Police evidence the Parole Board had to read regarding a ‘pistol magazine’ found among Arthur’s possessions,” she wrote. “It was a toy, a paperweight, with a glued on plastic ‘bullet’ yet for the 6 weeks he was held, it was used to incriminate him. It was not acknowledged until 2 hours before the hearing that it was irrelevant to any risk.

“I am not a conspiracy theorist, but I am not irrational in the face of strong evidence either. I would love to talk to you. You have met Arthur, you know what he does for justice. Please, call off the dogs. The world is watching.”

Corrections deputy national commissioner Eamon Coulter said it was giving Heal’s letter consideration, and that Taylor was complying with conditions and there had been no issues with his monitoring. Coulter didn’t respond to questions about its submissions to the Parole Board regarding the magazine replica.

“Corrections staff work hard to help all people, released into the community after spending time in prison, to find ways to put that part of their life behind them and move on to be good productive citizens of New Zealand. Our Community Corrections staff are experienced and there to provide that support.”

Andrew Little’s office referred the letter to Kelvin Davis. Davis’ office said the Minister couldn’t intervene in operational matters but had referred the letter to Corrections’ national office and wished to be copied into its response to Heal.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers believed the magazine to be real, and that it wasn't inspected by an armoury until July 14, the day of Taylor’s parole hearing. “Possession of the magazine was not the subject of a charge and for this reason it was not a priority for examination until a request was received in respect to the parole recall matters that it was sent for examination,” the spokesperson said.

During his arrest police allege they found a small quantity of methamphetamine in Taylor’s belongings, and charged him with possession. Taylor vehemently denies the charge and this week in the Wellington District Court will argue the case should be dismissed.