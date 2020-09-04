Mt Eden bones mystery: Homeowner says missing man left trove of possessions

Michael Stanley Hart's remains were found encased in concrete in Auckland's Mt Eden. (Video first published on February 3, 2020)

The man whose remains were found encased in concrete at a Mt Eden house left behind a stash of photos and possessions, the home’s new owner says.

Investigators are trawling back 16 years to find clues about David Stanley Hart, who vanished from the central Auckland villa he owned, and had links to gold prospectors in the South Island.

The home functioned as a boarding house until 2016, shortly before it was sold. When Peter Marsden bought the house, it seemed some tenants had only just left.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Remains were uncovered by a digger at the property in Mount Eden, Auckland.

“I almost wished the cameras had been there following me when I bought the house, opening every door and every box,” Marsden said on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Mt Eden bones case: Quest broadens as mystery surrounds former homeowner

* West Coast link to Mt Eden case where human bones were found in concrete

* Mt Eden bones mystery: 'They were great neighbours'



Some rooms still seemed to have tenants’ belongings, as well as Hart’s.

Marsden said he’d expected a former tenant to show up at some point asking about Hart, but nobody did.

“When I bought the house ... there was so much stuff in it. I tried to track him down,” Peter Marsden​ said on Friday.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Hart’s remains were found at a Marlborough Street property Body found encased in concrete

He said as he explored his new house, he found a huge stash of photos, which he didn’t want to throw out.

But as time passed and no one came forward to ask about Hart or the possessions, Marsden said he couldn’t get a straight answer about where Hart might be.

“I just ended up biffing everything. The garage was jam-packed. I threw out like 12 skips of stuff.”

Marsden said the pictures he saw seemed to tell the story of a man with a family.

But it didn’t seem any of Hart’s relatives had come forward, not even in the seven months since the human remains were found.

The story the possessions told seemed frozen in time, with Marsden saying no mementos indicated Hart’s presence in the house for years, he said.

Marsden said an Asian woman featured in many photos and the person whose possessions he found seemed obsessed with photography.

“The police ended up with a whole bunch of slides I kept,” he said.

“It wasn’t a normal house. I bought it knowing it wasn’t normal.”

Marsden said when he bought the house, he’d wanted a big project to work on.

“It turned out to be a bit bigger than I hoped.”

Marsden wondered if Hart died of natural causes, and tenants who didn’t know what to do decided to bury him.

“It’d be nice to know what happened.”

He also wondered if an unscrupulous person kept quiet about Hart’s death, buried him and kept pocketing the rent.

Those ideas could only be speculation for now.

Marsden understood rates weren’t paid on the property for a long time before it was sold.

Joanne Carroll/Stuff David Hart's former section in Blackball on the West Coast was also sold after he vanished and stopped paying rates.

Unpaid rates also led to the sale of a West Coast property Hart owned in Blackball.

Hart was known to some Blackball locals, and it was believed he used to prospect for gold in the area.

But former associate Neville Sheehan​ said Hart hadn’t been seen in the mining town for about twenty years.

‘KEY FIGURE’ ALSO DEAD

Marsden said some neighbours told him Hart was a recluse.

“Unfortunately one of the key figures is dead – Gabriel. He was probably our guy to talk to.”

That person is Gabriel D’Angelo​, also known as George Nathan Gabriel Ormsby​, who died in September 2016.

An obituary described D’Angelo as a singer, songwriter, poet and painter.

A neighbour on Friday said D’Angelo was the head tenant.

Another neighbour, who’d lived on the street for decades, said her husband used to visit Hart and work on building projects with him.

Police on Friday confirmed Hart was the person whose remains were entombed in concrete at the Marlborough St property.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich​ said Hart’s death was being treated as suspicious.

But the cause of his death and how he came to be encased in concrete was still unknown.

Police said anybody who’d had contact with Hart or any interactions at 3 Marlborough Street, Mt Eden from March 2004 until 2016 should call police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Franich on Friday said he wouldn’t discuss what the new Mt Eden howeowner said.

Local resident Malcolm O'Neill​ said it was a “sad, interesting case” but there were probably many other Auckland houses yet to divulge their secrets.

O’Neill said he felt bad for Hart but added: “No one here’s getting upset. It was so long ago, it's a curiosity now.”