Three teen girls to stand trial for murder of 90-year-old Levin woman Grace Virtue

Flowers placed on the gate of Grace Isobel Virtue's Levin home, where she was fatally attacked in November 2019.

A teenager may end up celebrating her birthday while on trial for allegedly murdering a 90-year-old woman.

A jury will be selected in the High Court at Palmerston North on Monday for the trial of three teenage girls accused of murdering Grace Isobel Virtue​.

Police said Virtue, 90, was assaulted in her Bath St, Levin, home on November 2.

She was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died 25 days later.

The girls were arrested and charged with Virtue’s murder in December and have been on bail since.

They all pleaded not guilty in February.

Two of them were 15 when Virtue was attacked, while the other was 14.

The older two have since turned 16, while the youngest is set to have her birthday during the trial, which is scheduled to take up to three weeks.

All three have name suppression until the jury delivers its verdicts and media have been told they cannot take photos or film them during the trial.

Justice Helen Cull​ is presiding over the trial, while the courtroom has been changed to comply with alert level 2 protocols.

Benches in the courtroom have been moved so the jurors can physically distance in the extended jury box, while the public gallery will have limited space for people wanting to view the trial.