Four teens scared off by 21-year-old man working at his family dairy in Auckland

Four masked teens quickly ran out of Kauri Park Superette after Manav Prasad scared them off.

Adrenaline hit a 21-year-old man when four masked teens entered his family’s superette while he worked with his sister.

Manav Prasad and his younger sister were starting to close Kauri Park Superette in Beach Haven on Saturday night when four masked men entered.

“They were after smokes ... they jumped on the counter and I just started screaming at them, Prasad said.

Prasad told Stuff he grabbed a hockey stick, that's kept behind the counter for security, and waved it at them to try scare them off – which he succeeded in.

SUPPLIED Manav Prasad only thought about protecting his sister and business as the teens jumped across the counter.

“I was just trying to protect what we have, we’ve already been through a lot of losses in the past,” Prasad said.

Last February, the family-owned dairy was ram-raided twice in the space of two weeks with cash and items being stolen.

On Sunday, Prasad told Stuff, the “adrenaline hit” when he saw the four masked men come in and try jump over the counter with an empty bag.

“I was angry and ready to fight and obviously wanted to protect my sister and the business.

“I was afraid and kind of scared but tried to keep my cool.”

When he calmed down later, he said he started thinking of all the possible outcomes if they’d had a weapon or his sister had been working alone.

Since the attempted burglary, Prasad is much more cautious about leaving his younger sister alone in the superette.

“It’s been targetted quite a bit, there needs to be some sort of security in the area.”

When the country was in Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown, the enhanced police presence and patrols meant there were no robberies, Prasad said.

“Police or security patrolling the area keeps the community safe and we provide for the local community,” he said.

Kendall Hutt/Stuff Kauri Park Superette has been the targets of thieves before. (file poto)

Prasad said a few Beach Haven locals had come in to check on them on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said it received a report of a theft at a shop on Rangatira Rd about 6.50pm on Saturday.

“Four teenagers are reported to have entered the store and attempted to take items.”

The offenders are still outstanding, the police spokeswoman said.