Northland underage sex trafficking case: Protest over home detention sentence

Sonya Ihimaera, representatives from MASSIVE and other community members protested outside Kaikohe District Court on Monday.

A Northland grandmother led a peaceful protest against the 12-month home detention sentence handed to a man who admitted using a 15-year-old for sex, saying it was not justice.

About 20 to 30 people gathered outside Kaikohe District Court on Monday morning to protest the sentencing of 55-year-old Kaitaia man Marcus Barker.

On Friday, Barker was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention for unlawful sexual connection with a 15-year-old, receiving sexual services from her and arranging for her to supply sexual services.

Denise Piper/Stuff The protest was held outside the Kaikohe District Court. (File photo)

His was the first sentence in the Northland alleged underage sex trafficking ring. Police have also arrested four other men who are still before the courts.

Northlander Sonya Ihimaera, a former child therapist specialising in post-traumatic stress disorder, organised the peaceful protest after being “shocked” and angry at the sentence.

“It’s nonsense, it’s not justice,” she said.

Supplied Sonya Ihimaera organised the protest.

“If we don't call out injustice, then we are part of the problem and complicit in the heinous sexual exploitation that goes on in this country.”

Ihimaera said she did not know the victim or her family, but wanted to hold a place for them outside the court.

“From a Māori perspective, all children are our mokopuna, they’re our grandchildren; we do care when one of them is hurt.”

Ihimaera was particularly angered by the fact the judge used Barker’s good character as a reason for a more lenient sentence, saying many sexual predators appeared to have good character.

Mike Shaw, a spokesman for the sexual violence advocacy group Stop Demand and MASSIVE (Men Against Sexual Violence), said about 20 to 30 people were at the protest.

MASSIVE decided to take part in the protest because the sentence needed to be challenged, he said.

Members hope to take shifts standing at the protest, holding banners saying “say ‘no’ to sexual violence”.

Barker faced a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Judge Deidre Orchard took a starting point of four years in jail.

But on Friday, the judge said Barker was entitled to a discount for his early guilty plea, police co-operation, lack of prior convictions and genuine good character.

Judge Orchard said she was impressed with the fact Barker was an upstanding citizen in Kaitaia and had single-handedly raised his son from a young age.

Judge Orchard also said Barker deserved to be sentenced to home detention, rather than prison, so he could continue his sole-trade cleaning business and therefore not lose his house.

She also ordered him to pay $1000 in reparation to the victim.