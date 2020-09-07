'Murder' plan hatched by teens via Facebook messenger, court hears

Three teenage girls are on trial in the High Court at Palmerston North, accused of murdering 90-year-old Levin woman Grace Virtue in November 2019.

A lawyer for one of three girls accused of murdering a 90-year-old woman has asked a jury to find her guilty of manslaughter.

Defence lawyer Gareth Stone​ made the request during the opening remarks of a trial in the High Court at Palmerston North on Monday.

The trio are accused of murdering Grace Isobel Virtue​ on November 2 during an aggravated robbery.

She died 25 days later.

All three girls, two aged 16 and one 14, have interim name suppression.

Stone, who is representing the younger 16-year-old with Steve Winter​, said she could only be guilty if the jury was sure she intended to cause Virtue serious harm.

“It is not that [she] did nothing wrong, or that she is innocent of any crime against Mrs Virtue.”

The defence accepted she made contact with Virtue, but she did not intend to cause serious harm.

“We say, find her guilty of manslaughter.”

Crown prosecutor Ben Vanderkolk​, in his opening address, said the trio contacted each other via Facebook Messenger in the afternoon of November 2.

The youngest, aged 14, came up with the plan and carried a knife or knives to the property, he said.

She waited outside while the other two, both 15 at the time but now 16, went into Virtue’s Bath St home under the pretence of using the bathroom.

The youngest of the two 16-year-olds knew Virtue lived alone and was the one who attacked Virtue with “blows and a kick”, while the eldest of the trio went inside and watched the attack.

Virtue was on the phone to police 30 minutes later, saying she had been attacked and her purse stolen, Vanderkolk said.

David Unwin/Stuff Crown Prosecutor Ben Vanderkolk said the teen girls hatched a plan to rob Grace Virtue before using her card to buy items they needed for a party that night.

She died in hospital having suffered a serious brain injury during the attack.

Her debit card was used afterwards to buy the Chupa Chups lollipops, drinks, jeans, a sweatshirt and tobacco.

The card was later declined when used to try to buy alcohol and more tobacco, Vanderkolk said.

Messages showed the trio were buying items they needed for a party that night.

The youngest did not enter the property, but acted as a lookout across the road, he said.

The older two went in together with the knife or knives to ensure they could overcome any resistance.

“Each knew they had each other as backup.”

The two who did not attack Virtue are also charged with being parties to manslaughter.

They would be found not guilty of murder if they did not foresee Virtue suffering really serious injury, but found guilty of manslaughter if they foresaw her being assaulted during the robbery, Vanderkolk said.

The lawyer for the oldest of the girls, Scott Jefferson​, said the three girls planned to rob Virtue.

But his client could not have foreseen what would happen, he said.

Stuff Defence lawyer Mike Antunovic says the youngest of the trio “got cold feet” and withdrew from the robbery plan.

Defence lawyer Mike Antunovic​, representing the 14-year-old, described what happened as “tragic events”.

The 14-year-old was involved in a plan to steal money, which could involve going on to a property.

But she withdrew from the plan as it progressed, he said.

“There came a point when the young [14-year-old] got cold feet.”

In her opening remarks, Justice Helen Cull​ gave the jury stern warnings not to research the case during the trial.

She told them to turn off social media notifications on their phones and to not share or receive information from other sources.

Doing so was a breach of the law that could result in prosecution, she said.

“The courts and the community take this seriously.”