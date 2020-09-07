Pair employed as caregivers for Oranga Tamariki admit assaulting children

Sushma and Paul Luxton admitted assaulting four children in the custody of Oranga Tamariki. They appeared at the Manukau District Court on Monday. (Composite photo)

A couple were paid to care for four vulnerable children in the care of Oranga Tamariki but instead used repeated violence.

Sushma Wati Luxton and her husband Paul Anthony Luxton each admitted four child assault charges and a common assault charge when they appeared at the Manukau District Court on Monday.

The charges are representative, which means the assaults were not a one-off.

The Luxtons, both aged 54, worked for The Dingwall Trust, which is employed by Oranga Tamariki to provide caregivers.

The children, aged between six and 11, lived with the Luxtons over three years.

According to court documents, the Luxtons punched, kicked and pushed the children on different occasions.

Sushma Luxton pushed one of the girl’s heads into a bathroom tap.

Paul Luxton admitted choking one of the children by using his forearms to pin the boy against a wall.

The pair were to face a 10-day trial before Judge Richard McIlraith but pleaded guilty to charges on Monday.

Judge McIlraith remanded the Luxtons on bail.

They are due to be sentenced on November 26.

Stuff contacted The Dingwall Trust to ask, among other things, how the violence continued for three years without being discovered.

A spokeswoman from the Trust declined to comment.

Oranga Tamariki was also contacted for comment but did not answer questions.

Sushma Luxton wrote a brief profile piece for the Education Ministry’s Education Support Workers’ newsletter in 2014.

She described herself as a qualified counsellor.

“I have a lot of passion to work with children and am keen to do my best in whichever way I can to help in creating changes in one’s life,” she wrote.