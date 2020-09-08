Auckland police punched man during roadside search, IPCA finds

The man and his friends were arrested after a duty manager asked bar security to remove one of the men. (File photo)

Police punched a man at least once while searching him on a street, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has found.

The man was in handcuffs and being held by two officers, so there was “no reason to punch him”, authority chairman Judge Colin Doherty​ said.

The incident happened after six members of the Waitematā Police Support Unit saw an intoxicated man arguing with bar security staff in Takapuna, on the North Shore, in November 2018.

The IPCA said the man, who’d been at a work Christmas function, became abusive towards officers and vigorously resisted arrest.

“Oh the pigs are here,” he said when police arrived.

“They pulled me to the side and then just tried to force me to the ground,” he told the IPCA.

Judge Doherty said he accepted officers had reason to restrain the man while conducting a search.

But punching him was not justified, Judge Doherty added.

The IPCA said a roadside search should have been better planned and reported to the Communications Centre.

“Officers also demonstrated poor practice and a failure in their duty of care by not checking the handcuffs when two of the men complained they had become too tight,” the authority added.

Four officers breached policy by failing to submit a report following their use of force during the initial arrest, Judge Doherty said.

The IPCA said the man had injuries consistent with his arrest at the bar, banging his head on the ground or in the van cell, and being restrained by multiple officers while being searched in Bruce St, Northcote Point.

“However, they also could also be a result of being hit, kneed or kicked,” the authority added.

In a statement, police said the IPCA found officers were justified in arresting the man.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan​ said lessons for police after the incident included ensuring searches were carried out at the earliest opportunity.

She said based on the accounts of all officers present and the inconsistencies in the man’s own account, no evidence suggested the man was punched while a search was later conducted.

“Four of the six officers remain working as valued members of Police, while two have since left the organisation for unrelated reasons,” Hassan added.

She said police in the Northcote Point incident were subject to abuse and dealing with an intoxicated, very aggressive person.