Step-father admits throwing toddler against sofa, causing death

Phillip John Welsh pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 17-month-old Malcolm Bell when he appeared at the High Court in Auckland.

A man has admitted throwing his 17-month-old step-son against the frame of a sofa and killing him, following an argument with his partner.

Phillip John Welsh pleaded guilty to manslaughter when he appeared at the High Court in Auckland on Tuesday, the day before his trial was due to get underway.

Malcolm Robert Bell was rushed to Auckland's Starship children's hospital with serious injuries on June 23, 2019. The police described his injuries as "non-accidental". He died six days later.

According to the summary of facts, read in court by Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney, Malcolm’s mother Savanna Bell asked Welsh to look after Malcolm on two occasions on June 23, 2019, while she met a friend.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney read the agreed summary of facts.

Welsh was angry at being treated like the “baby sitter”. When she left, Malcolm was crying.

Culliney said Welsh was “angry and frustrated”, picked up Malcolm and threw him at the couch.

The force of the throw caused Malcolm to bounce off the wall and land on the floor.

Welsh went into the bathroom before calling Malcolm’s mother, to tell her Malcolm was having a seizure

Malcolm was taken to Starship hospital where CT scans revealed swelling to his brain and bleeding.

Doctors performed emergency surgery on Malcolm’s head to attempt to relieve pressure in his skull.

While the little boy was fighting for his life in hospital, police intercepted a phone call between Welsh and Savanna Bell.

Savanna Bell asked Welsh what he had done. “He was fine when I left.”

Welsh responded “Oh yeah, course he was aye. You tell me what happened Savanna? What’d you do to him before I even had him?”

In other intercepted calls, Welsh told family and friends that Savanna Bell was responsible.

Six days after being admitted to hospital, Malcolm Bell died.

Medical experts concluded that the force used to cause his head injuries was similar to a car crash.

Welsh initially told police he had come out of the bathroom to find Malcolm lying on the floor and unresponsive.

Welsh is due to be sentenced on October 30.

Oranga Tamariki was involved with the family before Malcolm died.

The organisation charged with protecting the country’s most vulnerable children has previously told Stuff they could not talk about the specifics of what took place while the case was before the courts.

"Malcolm's death has also been referred to a coroner who will look into the wider circumstances. The coroner will consider whether there are lessons that can be learned for the future," Auckland manager Anna Palmer said.

Phil Doyle/Stuff William Bell at the High Court in Auckland

Welsh was initially given name suppression after his lawyer David Niven argued his client would be unfairly linked to the triple RSA murderer William Bell, the uncle of the toddler. Welsh’s name suppression lapsed in December.

William Bell murdered three people and left another close to death in a gun attack at the Mt Wellington-Panmure RSA in 2001.

He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 30 years.

Bell's non-parole term expires in 2033, when he will be 55 years old.

The sentence was the longest imposed in New Zealand until the sentencing of the Christchurch Mosque shooter in August.