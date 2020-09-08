Teenage girls admit manslaughter of 90-year-old woman after murder charges withdrawn

Grace Virtue died after being attacked in her Bath St, Levin, home in November 2019.

A bout of boredom was the catalyst for a trio of teenage girls violently robbing a 90-year-old woman, who died 25 days later because of injuries suffered in the home invasion.

But although all three have admitted causing the woman’s manslaughter, two of the girls at one stage wanted all charges against them thrown out.

The three teenage girls, who all have name suppression, pleaded guilty in the High Court at Palmerston North on Tuesday to the manslaughter of Grace Isobel Virtue​.

The trio, one aged 14 and the other two 16, were charged with murdering Virtue in Levin on November 2 during a home invasion at her Bath St house.

READ MORE:

* 'Murder' plan hatched by teens via Facebook messenger, court hears

* Three teen girls to stand trial for murder of 90-year-old Levin woman Grace Virtue

* Teens plead not guilty to murder of 90-year-old Grace Virtue



But they pleaded guilty to the lesser charge on Tuesday afternoon, the second day of what was to be a three-week trial.

Crown prosecutor Ben Vanderkolk​ said he made the decision to downgrade the charges for “public interest” reasons.

Virtue died 25 days after the home invasion, having moved back in with family in Gisborne following the attack.

Although a court summary of the offending was not read, the jury heard the 14-year-old came up with the plan to rob a house.

They went there armed with at least one knife, with the 14-year-old keeping lookout while the other two went inside.

Virtue was attacked by the youngest 16-year-old while the older 16-year-old watched.

They took Virtue’s debit card and bought Chupa Chups lollipops, jeans, a sweatshirt and tobacco.

Virtue talked to relatives about the home invasion, saying she only let one of the girls in because they looked like they needed to use the toilet.

She heard one run up behind her before being hit with a rock or stone.

She told her granddaughter: “One girl had pure evil in her eyes.”

David Unwin/Stuff Flowers were placed on the gate of Grace Virtue's Levin home, where she was fatally attacked in November 2019.

Attempt to dismiss charges declined

A hearing was held before the trial after lawyers for the 14-year-old and the oldest 16-year-old applied for all their charges to be dismissed.

Defendants can apply to have charges dismissed before a trial if they can prove the evidence is so weak a jury could not safely deliver guilty verdicts.

A Crown case does not have to be particularly strong to survive a dismissal application.

According to Justice Helen Cull’s​ decision declining the applications, released to Stuff by the court, the 14-year-old told police the plan came about because they were bored.

She and one of the others talked about the robbery before messaging the third person to meet them at the Levin Pak’n Save car park.

The 14-year-old told police she backed out as they approached the house.

“I was too scared at the time when it came to the actual scene and then they went in and I waited at [Horowhenua College].”

Her lawyer Mike Antunovic​ said the teenager took part in planning the robbery, but withdrew from the plan when she went to the college.

David Unwin/Stuff The 14-year-old girl told police she waited across the road at Horowhenua College while her two fellow offenders robbed Grace Virtue.

She had to be part of the robbery to be guilty of murder or manslaughter, because using Virtue’s card afterwards was a different crime – dishonestly using a document, he said.

She also ran away from the scene in front of, not with, the others.

The Crown rejected those assertions, noting she told police she had seen a knife, although it was not clear when she saw it.

Facebook messages also made reference to the girl having “got everything we need”.

The judge agreed with the Crown, saying a jury could infer the 14-year-old knew the group had the knife before the robbery took place.

Taking the Crown case at its strongest, it could also be inferred the 14-year-old was a lookout, the judge said.

“She is directly opposite Mrs Virtue’s house. She can see the front door or anyone approaching the house. She has not moved away from the scene. She is engaged on her phone while waiting and ultimately she joins the others.”

It was up to the jury to decide if the 14-year-old properly withdrew, the judge said.

The oldest defendant’s lawyer Scott Jefferson​ said the girl was part of the plan, but there was no evidence to show she knew violence would happen.

She told police she had no idea the other 16-year-old was going to assault Virtue.

“She didn’t tell us she was gonna do that.”

She did carry the knife on to the property, but did not intend to use it during the robbery, she said.

The judge said the jury could find that, by carrying the knife, the girl knew serious injury or an assault was a possible consequence of the robbery.

It could also be inferred her actions afterwards – spending the day with the other two and using Virtue’s stolen card – showed she was not surprised at what happened, the judge said.

Two of the girls are on bail until sentencing in November, but the one who hit Virtue will be in custody.

All three were convicted, with referrals made for restorative justice.