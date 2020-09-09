Man charged with murder after Palmerston North assault victim dies

A man has died after being attacked on Rugby St in Palmerston North.

The man was assaulted on Rugby St, near Dampier St in Awapuni, at 11.30am on Tuesday, and taken to Palmerston North Hospital for surgery.

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man who is being charged with murder.

He is to appear in Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around Rugby St on Tuesday, who may have information that could help the investigation.

This included people who were spotted nearby in a silver or grey coloured SUV.

People can contact police on 105, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.