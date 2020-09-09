'I never touched her' - man accused of violent kidnap and sex assault

A jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the trial Patrick Weherua at New Plymouth District Court.

A South Taranaki man accused of the violent kidnap and sexual assault of a friend’s daughter repeatedly told a court “I never touched her” while giving evidence at his trial.

Patrick Weherua, 63, has been accused of twice punching the woman in her face, detaining her and indecently assaulting her after she arrived at his Pātea home looking to buy a bottle of home brew in the early hours of February 3, 2018.

The woman’s alleged ordeal ended with her escaping through a bedroom window and running to a nearby dairy for help.

Weherua faces one charge of kidnapping, three of indecent assault and four of male assaults female relating to the woman.

He is also defending one charge of assault with intent to injure of the woman’s friend, one of two men who accompanied her to Weherua’s.

The Crown closed its case on Tuesday after calling a number of witnesses, including the woman and the two men.

On Wednesday, day three of the trial in New Plymouth District Court, Weherua elected to give evidence.

He claimed the trio arrived at his home around 3am, intoxicated and looking for alcohol.

The woman has said in evidence they arrived around 10.30pm the evening prior and that she was not intoxicated.

Weherua said it was not unusual for the woman, whom he viewed as family, to turn up at his home.

He invited them in, and they shared a near full bottle of home brew whiskey.

As the drinking progressed, Weherua alleged one of the woman’s friends began touching her body “all over”, which the woman and man in question denied happening.

”I didn’t like it...because it was in my home,” he said, adding the behaviour should have taken place elsewhere.

Weherua, a self-described “champion” boxer, admitted to becoming angry and punching the man in the head around four times, but claimed there was no intent to injure.

“It was a wake-up call from me to him.”

He kicked the men out of his house and when the woman, who was in the bathroom at the time of the assault, returned he told her to also leave.

But Weherua claimed the woman wanted to stay behind and talk.

She was there for a further five minutes, he said, before telling him she was going to use the bathroom but instead leaving out of a window.

During cross-examination, Crown prosecutor Georgia Milne alleged that was not how the event unfolded at all.

She put to Weherua the accusations, who responded with a chorus of “I did not touch her.”

“I had no reason to touch her,” he continued.

If the woman wasn’t under duress, Milne questioned why she would leave out of a window.

Weherua acknowledged that had happened, but couldn’t give a reason why.

“She could have left out my door.”

Defence closed its case following its second witness, the woman’s former partner.

He told the court he had not accompanied the woman the following day to Weherua’s to confront him, like the woman had initially claimed.

In his closing address, defence lawyer Patrick Mooney said the woman had lied in her police statement, her evidence was unreliable and that her injuries were inconsistent with what she claimed occurred.

In Milne’s closing, she said the woman had given a “warts and all” account, had laid the complaint immediately after the alleged incident and had been consistent throughout.

Milne said the woman had nothing to gain from the allegations.

The jury has retired to consider its verdicts.