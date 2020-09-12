Murderer still on run in Auckland after escaping on way back from hospital

Katrina Epiha now has large, distinctive tattoos on her face. She was last seen near Middlemore Hospital.

Police are still trying to find a convicted murderer who ran away while being returned to prison from hospital in Auckland.

Katrina Roma Epiha​, 22, fled from Corrections staff at Middlemore Hospital in Māngere around 12.30am on Friday.

Epiha was jailed in 2019 for the murder of Christchurch mother Alicia Maree Nathan​.

A police spokeswoman said on Saturday there had not been any sightings of Epiha overnight and inquiries were continuing to find her.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Katrina Epiha was sentenced for murder at the High Court in Christchurch in 2019.

She is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Epiha has large, distinctive tattoos on both sides of her face.

She was last seen running towards Gray Avenue in Māngere wearing a black long-sleeved top with a white shirt underneath, grey track pants and light pink running shoes.

Epiha was convicted of stabbing Nathan to death in August 2017, after an argument over loud music at a party in Christchurch.

She was 18 at the time.

Justice Gerald Nation​ sentenced her to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

He said Epiha had a pattern of violent responses to minor provocation, according to psychiatric reports.

Police urge members of the public to call 111 immediately if they see Epiha, or anyone with information can call Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321.