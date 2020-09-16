Prisoner who absconded after getting leave to attend rule-breaking tangi found

Videos posted on social media from the tangi showed more than 100 people milling around the street.

A prisoner granted compassionate leave to attend a tangihanga for a gang member in Papakura, and who initially failed to return, has been found by police.

The 27-year-old man was granted compassionate bail by the court to attend a relative’s tangihanga but failed to return to Mt Eden Corrections Facility on Tuesday afternoon.

Police confirmed the tangihanga in question was one held in Papakura for a gang member which flouted alert level 2 restrictions.

On Tuesday evening shortly after 8pm, and several hours after they announced he was missing, police said in a statement he had been found after presenting himself earlier that evening. ”Police thank the public for their assistance.”

In videos posted on social media, more than 100 people could be seen out on the street, wearing Mongrel Mob and Black Power gang patches.

One prisoner remains on the run in Auckland.

Convicted murderer Katrina Epiha fled from custody at Middlemore Hospital about 12.30am on Friday.

Epiha was jailed in 2019 for the murder of Christchurch mother Alicia Maree Nathan​.

She is yet to be found.