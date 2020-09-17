Central Auckland shooting: Injured man smoked cigarette before being taken to hospital

An unmarked police car is outside St Patrick’s church on Wyndham St after a man was found with a gunshot wound.

A man with a bandage on his left calf from a gun-shot wound was dropped off outside a central Auckland church and had a cigarette before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

On Thursday morning, police said officers were called to Wyndham St around 7.30am after reports that a person in a vehicle had a gun-shot wound.

The man was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Police were seen speaking to staff at St Patrick’s church regarding the incident.

Security footage from Cathedral of St Patrick and St Joseph showed a grey Mazda pull up outside the church at 7.28am.

It showed the car wait for a woman who was praying outside the church to leave before a man got out of the front passenger seat and sat on a bollard.

The car left as the man lit a cigarette and shortly after, police and an ambulance arrived at the scene.

Cathedral secretary Rebecca Knibb said the footage showed the man was wearing track pants and had a bandage around his left calf.

The footage has been given to police as part of the investigation.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Police are investigating near St Patrick’s church.

Knibb said it appeared the shooting had not happened at the location, and the man had simply been dropped off there.

“It was so casual,” Knibb said.

Asked if the area had experienced an increase in violent crime, Knibb said it was the inner city and “we always have odd behaviour”.

Police said officers were making inquiries in the area and an update may be provided later in the day.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and a manager were sent to the scene at 7.27am.

The man, in a moderate condition, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital.

The owner of nearby Federal Square cafe said a customer had come in and said there was an ambulance and police officers on the road.

She understood a person had been shot elsewhere and left at the scene.

Caffe Grecco and Unichem Pharmacy on Wyndham St weren’t aware of the incident.