Former rugby coach admits pool cue assault at Otago bar

Benjamin Roger Keach, 40, admitted the violent assault, which happened in an Otago bar.

A former rugby coach who violently inserted a pool cue into a man’s buttocks in a bar told police he did it for “a bit of a laugh”.

Benjamin (Ben) Roger Keach, 40, on Thursday pleaded guilty to injuring with reckless disregard, which carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment.

The incident was at an Otago hotel earlier this year.

The pair knew each other, but were socialising separately with friends.

The victim had been on dance floor with rugby teammates, who had a tradition when a certain song played to pull their pants down and dance.

The victim left the dance floor and went to a nearby table of friends, but he and others were still naked from the waist down.

Keach, who is a former Clutha rugby coach, took a pool cue, came up behind the man and, holding it with both hands forcefully stabbed it at the victim’s buttocks.

The cue went into the man’s anus, causing an 8-centimetre laceration and immediate pain.

The victim turned around to see Keach standing behind him smiling.

Keach returned the pool cue to the rack and continued drinking with his friends, while the victim went to the toilet, where he tried to stop the heavy bleeding.

A man has pleaded guilty over a pool cue assault in the South Otago town of Balclutha.

Eventually the victim went back to the bar and punched Keach twice in the face. A scuffle ensued, others broke up the pair and police were called.

Police took the victim to Dunedin Hospital. He had surgery the next day and needed two weeks off work.

Investigators later interviewed Keach, who told them he did not intend to hurt the victim and did it as a “bit of a laugh”.

Keach said he’d had five to seven beers at a rugby club before going to the bar.

The court heard the assault involved significant force with a blunt instrument.

Keach – who was originally charged with sexually violating the man – was given bail and will be back in court in December.