Woman king-hit in New Plymouth bar, offender also assaults police

Shanaya Leonie Reid appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday facing charges of assault and resisting.

A woman with her ex-partner on her mind, king-hit another woman in a New Plymouth bar and then took on two police officers.

Around 1.10am on August 9, the first victim was socialising around the pool tables in Crowded House Bar and Eatery when she was approached by Shanaya Leonie Reid.

Reid, 20, accused the woman of having relations with her ex, the New Plymouth District Court was told on Thursday.

The victim started to walk away in an effort to prevent an altercation.

But without warning, Reid advanced on the victim from behind and punched her in the head, a police summary of facts stated.

The blow had enough force to cause the victim to stumble and struggle to walk. She also suffered a small tear to her ear.

Reid then followed the victim outside on to Devon St East and continued to verbally abuse her.

At that point, police arrived and told Reid she was under arrest.

Reid then became aggressive towards police and a struggle ensued.

When an officer attempted to handcuff her, Reid resisted and was taken to the ground, pulling the officer down with her.

Reid then kicked a second officer in the chest with enough force he lost his balance and stumbled backwards.

She was eventually restrained and escorted to a nearby patrol vehicle where she continued kicking out at police.

The officer was not injured from the blow to the chest.

In court, Reid pleaded guilty to one charge each of common assault, resisting police and assault on police.

Judge Tony Greig referred the matter to restorative justice.

Reid, who has previously appeared before the court, will be sentenced on December 14.