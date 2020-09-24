Cousin calls in 'gang' member to settle family inheritance bust-up

A man appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday in relation to threats made during a family estate dispute.

A family dispute over an estate culminated with a woman being allegedly threatened by a hired pistol-toting “gang” member who detailed to her the different ways her dead body could be disposed of.

“You wouldn’t even see us coming,” the 58-year-old was said to have told the woman at her rural north Taranaki address.

Her elderly mother and two children were also at the property.

It was heard in court that the accused then allegedly listed disposal options for the woman’s body.

“It just depends [on] what they want done.”

He then allegedly grabbed a pistol from his car, pointed it at the victim and said: “See, I mean business.”

The man has admitted the facts to police but has yet to plead to the charges laid against him.

However, his co-defendant, Raymond Kurth, 69, who admitted hiring him, was sentenced in New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday.

Defence lawyer Julian Hannam said Kurth was horrified with how his co-accused had handled the situation.

It was heard the offending stemmed from an ongoing family dispute dating back to 2002 when the victim’s partner was killed in an accident.

The victim and members of her deceased partner’s family, including Kurth, who was the deceased’s cousin, then entered into court proceedings over the inheritance of the estate.

This resulted in the victim receiving a substantial sum of money.

Last year, Kurth and his family unsuccessfully appealed the decision, and the victim now sought from them court costs in excess of $60,000.

Taking matters into his own hands, Kurth requested of an associate “a job to be done” and the details were passed on to a “gang”.

Kurth, of Bell Block, near New Plymouth, was put in touch with the co-accused, and the pair met up to discuss details of the family’s court proceedings.

Kurth gave the man a cash payment to cover travel costs to the victim’s address and instructed him to “give her a good scare”.

On September 16, 2019, the co-accused arrived at her property around 1.30pm.

He told the woman he was a member of a gang and “there are people out there who don’t like [you] very much”.

He had with him paperwork from the woman’s estate proceedings, and told her he had met with Kurth and they had discussed “doing a hit”, but the plan had not been finalised.

He allegedly said he had been watching her for two weeks and had the details of her children.

She was terrified and felt sick with fear, it was heard in court.

Following the threats, the man left the address but kept in contact with the victim, reassuring her she was safe, court documents stated.

He later told police he was asked to “check out the job” but found the woman had done nothing wrong, so he was trying to help her.

When Kurth was later arrested, police found a .22 calibre rifle at his property.

He admitted asking the co-accused to give the woman a “good talking to because of all the people she’s ripped off”.

Kurth previously pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm and burglary.

Crown prosecutor Jacob Bourke said the psychological effects from the incident were ongoing for the victim.

Hannam said Kurth accepted the seriousness of the incident and his involvement.

He was remorseful and offered $1000 reparation to the victim as a tangible expression of that, Hannam said.

Kurth was sentenced to six months’ community detention and ordered to pay the offered money.

A destruction order was made for the firearm.

The co-accused will return to court on October 15.