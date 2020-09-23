Driver needs counselling after doing U-turn in front of speeding motorcyclist
A motorcyclist left with severe injuries after speeding into a car on a suburban street will need months to recover from his wounds, a court has heard.
The car driver who performed a U-turn in front of the motorcycle, Tawhiti Wayne Nepe-Apatu, has also been struggling since the crash.
He was sentenced in the Levin District Court on Wednesday for careless driving causing injury.
The crash took place on February 6 when Nepe-Apatu was trying to get to a dairy on Makomako Rd, Levin, during his lunch break.
He did a U-turn in front of the motorcyclist, who police said was travelling between 69kmh and 83kmh in a 50kmh zone.
Nepe-Apatu’s car door was damaged, while the motorcycle was extensively damaged.
The motorcyclist was taken to Wellington Hospital, where he spent 22 days in intensive care.
Defence lawyer Gareth Stone said Nepe-Apatu wanted to meet with the victim to say sorry.
“That has been his focus from the get-go... the wellbeing of the victim.”
The crash was caused by a moment’s misjudgment, but resulted in significant harm, Stone said.
“He just failed to see the motorcycle when he turned to do the U-turn.”
The trauma was true for both the victim and Nepe-Apatu, who needed counselling afterwards, Stone said.
Judge Stephanie Edwards said the motorcyclist would be recovering for some time yet due to his injuries.
She accepted there were factors outside Nepe-Apatu’s control, such as the condition of the motorcycle and the speed it was travelling, but he should have seen the bike.
“This is a momentary lapse that could happen to any one of us as drivers.”
Nepe-Apatu was no stranger to the harm crime could cause, because he had been the victim of a coward punch eight years ago that caused him serious injuries, the judge said.
He was ordered to pay $1000 emotional harm reparation and disqualified from driving for six months.
