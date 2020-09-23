Driver needs counselling after doing U-turn in front of speeding motorcyclist

Tawhiti Wayne Nepe-Apatu was sentenced in the Levin District Court for careless driving causing injury.

A motorcyclist left with severe injuries after speeding into a car on a suburban street will need months to recover from his wounds, a court has heard.

The car driver who performed a U-turn in front of the motorcycle, Tawhiti Wayne Nepe-Apatu​, has also been struggling since the crash.

He was sentenced in the Levin District Court on Wednesday for careless driving causing injury.

The crash took place on February 6 when Nepe-Apatu was trying to get to a dairy on Makomako Rd, Levin, during his lunch break.

He did a U-turn in front of the motorcyclist, who police said was travelling between 69kmh and 83kmh in a 50kmh zone.

Nepe-Apatu’s car door was damaged, while the motorcycle was extensively damaged.

The motorcyclist was taken to Wellington Hospital, where he spent 22 days in intensive care.

Defence lawyer Gareth Stone​ said Nepe-Apatu wanted to meet with the victim to say sorry.

“That has been his focus from the get-go... the wellbeing of the victim.”

The crash was caused by a moment’s misjudgment, but resulted in significant harm, Stone said.

“He just failed to see the motorcycle when he turned to do the U-turn.”

The trauma was true for both the victim and Nepe-Apatu, who needed counselling afterwards, Stone said.

Judge Stephanie Edwards​ said the motorcyclist would be recovering for some time yet due to his injuries.

She accepted there were factors outside Nepe-Apatu’s control, such as the condition of the motorcycle and the speed it was travelling, but he should have seen the bike.

“This is a momentary lapse that could happen to any one of us as drivers.”

Nepe-Apatu was no stranger to the harm crime could cause, because he had been the victim of a coward punch eight years ago that caused him serious injuries, the judge said.

He was ordered to pay $1000 emotional harm reparation and disqualified from driving for six months.