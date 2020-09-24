Armed Offenders Squad arrest man with drugs in Christchurch raid

Police conducted a pre-planned search warrant at a Hills Rd property in Mairehau just after 10am on Thursday. (File photo).

A Christchurch man has been arrested on drug-related offences following an armed police raid.

A police spokeswoman said a pre-planned search warrant was executed at a property in Hills Rd, Mairehau, just after 10am on Thursday.

The Armed Offenders Squad also attended “as a precaution”.

A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of drugs-related offences, the spokeswoman said.

It comes just a day after four people were arrested when police raided two properties linked to the Head Hunters bikie gang in Christchurch.

Police searched the gang’s fortified headquarters in Vickerys Rd, Sockburn, and a Cashmere house linked to senior member Darrin Baylis on Wednesday morning.

Police were unable to confirm whether the Head Hunters raids were related to Thursday’s Hills Rd search.