Alcohol addict jailed for crime spree including stealing booze and trying to headbutt police

Royce Gavin Sunny Ludwig needs to get off the booze if he wants to stop offending. (File photo)

A man addicted to a cornucopia of substances needs to get good rehabilitation if he wants to stay offence-free, a court has heard.

Royce Gavin Sunny Ludwig is a regular in New Zealand’s courts, being arrested for crimes as varied as attacking a drinking buddy with a knife and offering a 7-year-old girl money to have sex with him.

He was in the Palmerston North District Court on Friday to be sentenced for his latest bizarre spate of offending, which resulted in him getting 18 months’ jail.

He was arrested in November after he, while with a group of others, threw an object at a car in Palmerston North.

He then started trying to stop traffic on Pascal St, managing to kick one vehicle before the group went towards Featherston St.

He refused to give his personal details to police, tried to punch an officer and pinned his arms under his body when police tried to handcuff him.

He tried to headbutt an officer multiple times during the journey to the station and while being processed.

Ludwig was back in trouble in December when he went to a liquor store on Princess St.

He stole $149 of alcohol before attacking the store attendant.

He then went on to the road and jumped on a car before taking off to Dahlia St, where he kicked in the glass pane on a flat door.

The flatmates who lived at the house barricaded themselves in the lounge while Ludwig, his leg bleeding from the glass, went inside for a time before leaving.

In his victim impact statements, the store attendant said he had watched the video footage and believed luck was the only thing that stopped Ludwig hitting him in the head with a full bottle of spirits.

Judge Stephanie Edwards​ said Ludwig had a serious addiction he needed to deal with.

He started drinking when he was young, stealing alcohol when his mother was not looking, before graduating to harder drugs.

He could sink 18 cans in a few hours, would drink daily to the point of intoxication and could drink a 40-ounce bottle of spirits in a session.

He remembered nothing about his latest crimes due to his alcohol abuse, the judge said.

“It is a long-term and severe addiction.

“The only way you can show that you are remorseful for this offending and that you want to avoid offending in a similar way in the future is to commit to your own rehabilitation.”

Ludwig must pay $149 for the stolen alcohol, $400 for the damaged car and $747 for the glass door pane.