Abuse inquiry: sisters fighting for recognition of their suffering in foster care

Sisters Tanya and Gina Sammons are seeking recognition for themselves and their deceased older sister, Alva.

A woman says her oldest sister stopped taking life-saving medication when she learned her two younger sisters had also been sexually abused in foster care.

Gina Sammons told the Royal Commission of Inquiry into State Care on Friday that the death of her older sister Alva 19 years ago had sparked her claim for recognition and redress from the Crown.

Giving evidence on Friday and flanked by her sister Tanya, Gina said all three sisters suffered physical, psychological and sexual abuse in their foster home.

Gina said Alva believed she had protected her younger sisters from the abuse.

“She said to me once that she let herself be sexually abused, because she thought if she put up with it then maybe we wouldn’t have to,” Gina said.

Gina and Tanya both spoke of being sexually abused by foster brothers.

When they complained to their foster mother, she refused to believe them and would beat them.

Gina made a complaint to police and years later, after viewing her files, she saw police had decided her story couldn’t be corroborated.

One of the lines in the file made her furious.

The officer recorded: “At best, I am loath to take on matters of juvenile sexual offending at the risk of other adult/child investigations being delayed.”

Asked how she felt, Gina took a deep breath before telling the Commission: “If I had a guarantee I wouldn’t have gone to jail, I would’ve slit [the foster brother’s] throat for justice. I didn’t get it from the police. I felt that cop didn’t want to do his job.”

Gina said she later learned Alva had also made a complaint to the Ombudsman about sexual abuse.

“It just made me angry because they didn’t come and ask us.”

Physical and psychological abuse

Gina also talked of beatings at the hands of her foster father.

One beating was so vicious that she wet herself.

When the social worker came to visit, she was told to hide under the bed so authorities couldn’t see her injuries.

“I just remember hearing my foster mother telling the social worker I was away staying at a friend’s house.”

Tanya told the commission she recalled one day her cat had made a mess in the garage, and her foster father killed the cat in front of her.

Among the degrading episodes Gina recalled was having a urinary reflux when she was 10 which meant she would sometimes wet the bed.

“I remember my foster mother hanging my undies on the mailbox so that everyone on the school bus could see that I had wet the bed.”

Alva learned later what happened to her sisters

Later in life Alva had a heart valve replacement to repair damage from undetected rheumatic fever that she had when she was young.

Doctors put her on medication and told her that she would die if she stopped taking the medication.

“Not long before her death, Alva had spoken with us about the abuse and we told her that me and Tanya had also been sexually abused in our foster home. We believe that when she found out that she hadn’t saved us from that abuse, it broke her.”

Alva’s death spurred Gina on.

“Alva is the main reason we wanted to make a claim in the first place at all. We want to get justice for Alva and for her kids, to make sure someone is held accountable for the abuse that we all suffered, and that eventually killed Alva and left her kids without a mother.”

A week after Alva’s death, Gina found letters her older sister had written to her.

It was those letters that led her to request her file from the Ministry of Social Development.

She saw file notes from social workers, church leaders and teachers raising concerns.

“One social worker acknowledged himself that the department hadn’t done a good job of looking after me.”

Gina took a claim against the Ministry of Social Development.

She was initially offered $28,000 but declined the offer because the Crown claimed there was “insufficient evidence” of physical and psychological abuse.

Later, at a judicial settlement conference, they accepted that there was physical abuse.

“I was so upset and angry, I just remember sobbing, and pointing at them saying: ‘My sister is dead because of you’.”

The Crown increased its offer to $32,000 but there was no acknowledgement of Alva.

Gina reluctantly accepted the offer. The legal battle had taken nine years.

Tanya made her complaint later and was initially offered $20,000 and an apology, despite MSD saying they had not fully reviewed her file.

The lawyer assisting the Commission, Kerryn Beaton, asked Tanya what she thought of that.

“It was a bit of a kick in the a....”

Tanya asked how MSD could apologise when they hadn’t read the file.

“I turned it down. It wasn’t about the money for me, it never has been but because they never mentioned Alva and the apology-side of things … it’s just empty.”

Seven years later, Tanya’s redress claim is still not resolved.

There has also been nothing for Alva’s two children, the purpose of the complaints in the first place.

MSD eventually agreed to write a letter of apology to Alva’s children but have declined to make any payment.

Gina said that’s not good enough.

“Acknowledging our experiences and writing an apology doesn’t help Alva’s kids, who were left with nothing, no mum and no support, because of the effect that the abuse and neglect had on Alva.”

Gina said she believed MSD was refusing to pay Alva’s children because it would open “the floodgates” for others who had lost loved ones abused in state care.

She said the prolonged legal action had forced them to continually relive the abuse.

“We have both worked really hard to overcome our upbringing. We have jobs and families, and I think we have both channelled our experiences into being motivated to help others. But the abuse we suffered has affected every part of our lives.”

Alva’s daughter, Hope Curtin, appeared by closed-circuit television and spoke of the pain of losing her mother at age 2.

“The abuse she suffered affected her ability to look after me, even though she loved and cared for me.”

She asked the commission to look into how her mother’s complaint of abuse in 1992 was never acted on.

“I will fight for my mother’s claim until there is nothing else I can do.”

