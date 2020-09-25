Prisoner granted compassionate leave to go home, cease dialysis, and die

Laki Sulusi was spending five hours on dialysis every second day in prison. (file photo)

A meth dealer granted compassionate leave to return home, so he could cease dialysis and die, was granted his wish and died on Tuesday.

Laki Sulusi, 47, was serving a sentence of four and a half years in jail for possession and supply of methamphetamine.

The Napier man was jailed in 2016, at which time he was given an 18-month discount to his sentence due to his ill- health and grim prognosis unless he received a liver transplant.

Sulusi, who was wheelchair-bound, had a significant and varied criminal history dating back to 1991.

READ MORE:

* Parole hearings held over phone for first time during coronavirus lockdown

* High risk Dunedin child sex offender to be released on parole

* German sex offender could be deported but still in prison due to risk to community back home



He appeared before the Parole Board on September 8 this year.

John Hawkins/Stuff Sulusi had a long and varied criminal history.

At the compassionate leave hearing, the board heard that Sulusi had suffered health issues for 25 years and was spending five hours on dialysis every second day.

“Mr Sulusi has told the medical practitioners treating him, a Parole Board hearing previously undertaken and the Department of Corrections that it is time to stop,” the board said in its written decision.

If he stopped dialysis his condition would quickly deteriorate, and he would die.

The board noted that “one of the difficulties in such a referral” was that Sulusi’s decision to cease treatment would result in his death.

“It will ultimately be for the board to decide whether or not there is sufficient certainty about Mr Sulusi’s choice to make a final decision about his release,” the board said.

Sulusi was released to an approved address on September 14, where he could spend his final days.

He was not to contact any of his victims and was not to communicate or associate with anyone in the Mongrel Mob unless he had written permission of a probation officer.

Sulusi died on Tuesday.