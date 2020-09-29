Man who encouraged woman to put spoon up friend's bottom appeals conviction

Dylan Steven van Opdorp was declined a discharge without conviction in the Palmerston North District Court for inciting someone to commit an indecent assault using a plastic spoon.

A man who filmed a woman trying to put a spoon up a sleeping friend’s anus has appealed against a decision not to give him a discharge without conviction.

Amber-Rose Birkinshaw​​, 21, and Dylan Steven van Opdorp​​, 28, were each Duo sentenced for trying to put plastic spoon up friend's bottom, filming incident

sentenced in the Palmersotn North in August to four weeks' community detention and ordered to pay $1000 reparation to the attack victim.

Van Opdorp had pleaded guilty to inciting indecent assault, while Birkinshaw admitted indecent assault.

They applied for discharges without conviction, but Judge Jonathan Krebs​ said the offending was too serious.

There was also a lack of evidence to support them being discharged without conviction, he said.

The High Court confirmed to Stuff on Tuesday van Opdorp had appealed against the decision.

The offence took place in June 2019 after the trio, who knew each other, had been using alcohol and drugs.

The victim was asleep when van Opdorp got his cellphone out and started filming.

Birkinshaw pulled the victim’s pants and underwear down before trying to get the spoon in his anus, all while van Opdorp encouraged her.

The victim came to at one stage and asked what was happening.

He was told to use the spoon to have some icecream.

He only found out about the incident when van Opdorp sent him the video.

At his sentencing, van Opdrop’s lawyer Chris Tennet​ said his client wanted to complete medical studies and a job offer would fall over if he was convicted.

The appeal will be heard in October.