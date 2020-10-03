Composer Jack Body 'groomed', assaulted young men he taught, former students say

Former students say they were groomed and groped by composer Jack Body.

A celebrated composer groped a student in an assessment meeting and groomed other young men he taught for sex, former students allege.

Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington​ said it would “temporarily” remove all mention of the Jack Body​ Memorial Fund, which was raising funds for the School of Music’s composer residency, from its website “in recognition of the serious nature of these allegations”. The university will be investigating further.

Body, who died aged 70 in 2015, taught composition at VUW’s New Zealand School of Music from 1980 until his retirement in 2012​. A week before his death he was awarded Arts Icon status – an honour restricted to 20 living artists at any one time.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Composer Jack Body was awarded New Zealand Arts Icon status just before his death in 2015.

Former students allege Body used his power as one of New Zealand’s best-known composers to proposition and assault male students.

READ MORE:

* 15 Minutes With Dame Gillian Whitehead

* "Arts icon" Jack Body has died

* NZSO to salute Wellington composer Jack Body in its next concert

* Brilliant composer Jack Body drew on diverse influences



One man, now in his 50s, claimed he was sexually assaulted by Body during a first-year assessment in 1983.

The man, a longstanding and highly respected participant in the New Zealand arts scene, said Body groped his genitals as they sat side by side listening to his original composition. Stuffhas agreed not to name him.

“He said, ‘oh, this is really special’. And he put his hand on my leg, slid it straight up to my crotch, and groped me.”

The man remembered striking Body’s hand away.

“It was so transgressive and wrong, and I ran out of the room.”

Two other former students said they were “groomed” by the composer, who invited them to his house and plied them with alcohol before asking them to strip and be photographed.

Michael Avery, a world-renowned developer of music education programmes now based in Berlin, said he spent a “terrified” night in Body’s house in 1998 after driving his lecturer home from an end-of-year class dinner. He said Body invited him inside to test him for synaesthesia, the ability to see colours in music.

SUPPLIED Music education specialist Michael Avery at his home in Berlin, Germany.

Avery claimed he was given strong alcoholic drinks and shown a portfolio of images Body had taken of semi-naked men, who he referred to as students. Avery said he recognised several of them.

He said Body then asked to photograph him bare-chested.

“I grew up in a household where you did what adults told you to do – you followed orders, and so I did.”

Avery said he had decided to speak out after learning VUW was raising money in Body’s name.

“This is unacceptable, and VUW should withdraw the use of his name.”

Another former student, who Stuff has agreed not to name, said he was invited to be photographed by Body earlier the same year, when he was also aged 18.

The man claimed he was given “many” gin and tonics during dinner at Body’s house and then shown a portfolio of naked young men: “There were penises, and naked men in gymnastic poses.”

The man said he refused to be photographed naked but agreed to remove his shirt.

He was also invited to stay the night but left after realising Body was using the photography as a “cover to satisfy his own needs”, he claimed.

“The photography may have been artistic but the rest of the evening was not about art.”

Body held an exhibition of photographs of penises and hands, titled Intimate Portraits, at a Wellington gallery in 1989.

Supplied An image from a Jack Body photographic exhibition.

A close friend of Body’s confirmed Body had groomed students for sex. Stuff has agreed to withhold the man’s name.

“These events did happen, and I know they caused damage,” the man told Stuff. He described Body’s behaviour as “an abuse of power”.

“He had an expectation that what he considered appropriate, was appropriate for everyone.”

The friend agreed Body's name should not be used to raise funds, but he did not support “the complete demolition of the man”.

Others agreed his legacy should be preserved. Auckland composer Helen Bowater said she saw “nothing but kindness” from Body, who had been pivotal in her own progression.

SUPPLIED Broadcaster Alison Mau announces the launch of her #metoonz project with Stuff.

“An outcome of this article could be that Jack’s character is destroyed and his vital art erased from our history,” Bowater told Stuff in an email.

A spokesperson for Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington said: “From our initial enquiries ... no direct allegations regarding Jack Body have been made to the university and nor to date have we found any evidence that management staff during the time Jack Body was at the university received allegations of sexual misconduct.

“We aim to make further enquiries, but in the meantime, without any predetermination, we have temporarily removed information from our website about the fund in recognition of the serious nature of these allegations.”

Where to get help for sexual violence