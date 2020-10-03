Mob member who had cooking show has $40,000 in tainted cash confiscated

A Mongrel Mob member who found notoriety with an online cooking show has had $40,000 of tainted cash confiscated.

Te Kahui O Putahi Ngaihine Pehinga Kani, known as ‘Poots’, was found with $39,730 in cash when he was in a car pulled over in Napier as part of a seatbelt and cellphone campaign on March 29, 2018.

Kani, 29, used to run a popular Facebook group called “Heils Kitchen” and had more than 60,000 members watching his Facebook Live cooking videos. The Facebook page now appears to be offline to the public, although some members reported being able to see it.

Kani was one of several Mongrel Mob members in the car.

The cash was found in a bumbag he was wearing. Also located in the car were two full bags of 1.5kg of dried cannabis.

Kani denied all knowledge of the cannabis and said the cash was earned from tattooing he had done.

Another occupant in the car claimed the cannabis was his.

Supplied Police found 1.5kg of dried cannabis in the car. (File photo)

Kani was not charged but in July 2018 the Commissioner of Police was granted a restraining order in relation to the cash. The Commissioner later applied for an asset forfeiture order. Kani did not oppose the application.

Justice Cheryl Gwyn on Thursday granted the application, saying she was satisfied on the balance of probabilities that the cash was “tainted property”.

She noted the Commissioner’s submission that the fact the cash was located with a sizeable amount of dried cannabis “gives rise to an irresistible inference that the cash was derived, wholly or in part, from the sale or supply of cannabis”.

Analysis of Kani’s bank account showed “it is not plausible, or possible, for the respondent to have saved the cash. Nor is there anything in the respondent's banking details which suggests the cash was legitimately obtained through an additional revenue source, such as tattooing”, the Commissioner submitted.

The Commissioner added that Kani’s 2008 conviction for possession of cannabis for supply supported the conclusion the cash was tainted.