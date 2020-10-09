Auckland man imprisoned for 15 years for importing meth in golf cart batteries

Chiu Tan Yu at his sentencing at the High Court in Auckland for his role in importing 110kg of methamphetamine hidden inside golf cart batteries.

Chiu Tan Yu was on the phone to an overseas contact as he removed 110kg of methamphetamine from within three golf carts that he had just imported.

It was at that moment that Customs and police stormed his rented property in Flat Bush, south Auckland, and Yu was caught red-handed.

The drugs were fake – Customs had already removed the drugs and two handguns from within the golf cart batteries.

On Friday Yu was sent to prison for 15-and-a-half years for importing the class A drugs.

The Crown prosecutor Dennis Dow told the court that Yu was “the man on the ground” who imported the golf carts with the drugs hidden inside.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Two handguns were found hidden in the golf carts.

Yu had arranged for a storage facility, bought tools to crack into the battery cases and set about removing what he thought were drugs.

“He was the person in charge here.”

Dow said the 40-year-old was on the phone with his bosses as he set about cracking open the golf cart batteries.

He said the drugs were worth about $17.6 million if sold at wholesale rates.

Dow said according to Ministry of Health research, the drugs could have caused $136 million of “social harm”.

Yu’s lawyer David Niven said his client had admitted the charge of importing class A drugs into the country at an early stage.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff New Zealand Customs showcase 110 kilograms of methamphetamine and two handguns that were seized at the border.

Niven said Yu was not at the top of the chain. He said another man, known as “Brother Lee”, was supposed to be in New Zealand to monitor the operation but was stopped at the border by Customs.

He said Yu was the face of the operation, he signed the paperwork and was caught on CCTV buying tools.

“Who are they going to push to do that, to do these tasks? It’s always going to be someone expendable, someone lower down the hierarchy.”

Niven said the slaughterhouse worker had come to New Zealand on holiday and took part in the methamphetamine operation to pay for the holiday, which included a trip to Rotorua.

Justice Matthew Palmer said methamphetamine was a drug that preyed on people, destroying lives and communities and causing misery.

The judge said Yu knew of the scale of the operation and performed a significant role but was under the direction of others.

The judge acknowledged Yu had been doing some good work in the kitchens of Mt Eden prison.

He had also written a letter to the court to say he was ashamed of what he had done, and apologised to the New Zealand public.

Justice Palmer took time off Yu’s sentence for his early guilty plea, his remorse and because Yu would be serving his sentence in New Zealand, far from the support of his family.

He sentenced Yu to 15 and-a-half years in prison, ordering him to serve at least seven years in prison before being eligible for parole.

The bust

Customs seized the drugs and guns in January 2019 and arrested Yu and another man the following month.

The bust was one of the largest ever made by Customs.

At the time of the arrests, Customs NZ said officers inspected a shipping container of three six-seater golf carts, exported from the United States, in January 2019.

On closer inspection, officers discovered the batteries were hiding large, "ice-like" methamphetamine crystals. Two handguns were also found hidden in the carts.