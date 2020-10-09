Jellicoe Park homicide: Auckland man, 21, died in 'random and unprovoked attack'

Counties Manukau Police call for the attackers of 21-year old Nigel Fuatimu to come forward as they continue the investigation into his death.

Police investigating the death of a 21-year-old man in a south Auckland park say he died in a “random and unprovoked attack”.

Emergency services were called to Jellicoe Park, Manurewa shortly after 11pm on Saturday.

Local man Nigel Fuatimu was found unresponsive and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

SUPPLIED Nigel Fuatimu, 21, died in Jellicoe Park in Manurewa on October 3.

Counties Manukau police gave an update to media on the investigation on Friday afternoon.

Acting detective inspector Warrick Adkin said prior to the attack, Fuatimu had been having some social drinks at a nearby house and listening to music.

He and his friends then moved to the park where they played their music through Bluetooth speakers. They were confronted by two men and an “altercation” ensued.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Police examine the scene at Jellicoe Park, Manurewa.

Fuatimu died as a result of the attack and the offenders, described as Pacific Island men, fled the area, Adkin said.

He described it as an “absolutely tragic event”.

Fuatimu’s family is “absolutely devastated”, Adkin said.

“They have lost a much-loved son and brother.

“Police are urging those responsible to do the right thing for Mr Fuatimu and his whānau.”

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Police said Nigel Fuatimu was subject to a “random and unprovoked attack” at Jellicoe Park.

Police have been reviewing CCTV and speaking to neighbours.

They believe the two men involved in the altercation could have been part of a group of up to four people.

Residents near the park said they heard loud music being played, shortly before screaming, fighting, and people running away from the scene.

Stuff spoke to a close relative who said it had been “a huge shock” and the family was devastated by Fuatimu’s death.

“He was quiet, shy, he was a very strong young man, and he had such a bright future ahead of him,” she said.

During the week, family and friends took to social media to pay tribute to Fuatimu, who they described as a “sweet” and “funny” man.

“He was a very humble guy. He was that person, when he cared, he really cared. Family was important to him,” one wrote.

On Monday, Adkin said police had spoken to a number of people in relation to the incident.

He appealed to anyone who saw or heard suspicious activity in the park from 11pm to 11.30pm on Saturday.

“We are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this man’s death and we urge anyone with any information about what has taken place to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321 and mention Operation Preston.”

Information can also be passed on anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.