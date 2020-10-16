Animal hoarder Ronald Ward back in trouble for alleged animal ill-treatment

Lawrence, left, and Ronald Ward outside the Palmerston North District Court in 2015 after being sentenced for neglecting animals. Ronald Ward is back in court charged with ill-treating more animals.

A man who a judge once compared to a crazy cat lady after hundreds of neglected animals were found on his properties is back in the dog box for alleged ill-treatment of animals.

Ronald Ward​ and his wife Annette​ both pleaded not guilty in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday to two charges of ill-treating animals.

The charges carry a maximum punishment of one year in jail and a $50,000 fine.

Ward is no stranger to the convergence of animals and courts, being sentenced in 2015 for wilful and reckless ill-treatment of a menagerie of animals.

He and his brother Lawrence​, who admitted reckless ill-treatment, kept a 227-strong collection of animals on two rural Palmerston North properties.

Their collection, resembling a mini Noah’s Ark, included kittens, doves, emus, pigs, caged pheasants and donkeys.

Ronald Ward was the primary carer for the animals.

Inspectors uncovered an assortment of animal welfare abuses at the properties between August 2013 and July 2014, despite having given advice on how to sort it out.

Supplied One of the pigs Lawrence and Ronald Ward neglected between August 2013 and July 2014.

Animals suffered from emaciation, insufficient grazing, eating from food thrown directly onto their own faeces, fleas and sores.

A boar with an abscess the size of a football was euthanised, with only bile and mud found in its stomach.

One small pig was found dead and another had to be euthanised a fortnight after they were spotted by inspectors, despite Ronald Ward saying he had sold one.

Judge Stephanie Edwards​ compared the brothers to “the cat lady” when sentencing them.

Ronald Ward was banned from having control or authority over animals until 2022 as part of this 2015 sentence, but had an exemption to care for two pets.

The Ministry for Primary Industries had wanted him banned from all animals, but softened its stance after a lengthy sentence indication.

He and his wife will next appear in court in November.