Former flatmate heard 'pushing and shoving' involving man accused of assault

A former flatmate of a woman who has described alleged abuse at the hands of her partner heard arguments and pushing and shoving while the three lived together.

A man has denied two charges of sexual violation by forcing the complainant to perform sexual acts on him, three charges of assault, two charges of assault with a knife and one charge of threatening to kill.

The man, who has interim name suppression, is facing a judge-alone trial at the High Court at Auckland in front of Justice Timothy Brewer.

On Monday, Crown prosecutor Fiona Culliney said the pair were in a short but toxic relationship.

But Belinda Sellars QC said her client “utterly rejected” he was physically or sexually abusive in any way.

The pair met in September 2016 before moving in together and the relationship ended seven months later.

On Monday, the court heard from the woman, who said the man slapped her and shoved her to the ground, but she was too scared to leave the “volatile” situation.

She said at one point, the man told her she was going to die. He then began chasing her around the house with a knife before holding her on the floor, she said.

“I’ve never been so scared in my life and I managed to wriggle away. He had something in his system. I didn’t know what he’d taken and why he was trying to kill me.”

In April 2017, the woman decided to leave the relationship after she found text messages to another woman on his phone.

‘PUSHING AND SHOVING’

On Tuesday, the pair’s former flatmate told the court he heard arguments from time to time while living in their shared house.

“They were just arguing about stuff and I mainly recall [the defendant’s] voice being the louder one,” he said.

“It was not something I wanted to jump in.”

On another occasion, the flatmate heard “pushing and shoving noises” coming from the garage, he said.

“Hearing the pushing and shoving – it wouldn’t have been something that I got myself involved in.”

Earlier on Monday, Sellars suggested to the complainant, under cross-examination, there was no physical violence between the pair.

“You didn’t move out ... you just let it happen,” Sellars told her.

“Anyone who’s been in a domestic violence relationship would know the fear they've been put under,” the woman replied.

Sellars suggested to the complainant that she exaggerated her account of events to the police, remembered things differently and “made things up”.

”He did treat you badly, he took money from you and used up your savings ... the hurt was about the cheating and lying,” Sellars said.

However, the woman rejected this and maintained she had been abused by her former partner for months.

“After counselling things you shoved so far down inside of you come up,” the woman said.

She said she needed to keep herself safe from a “very dangerous man”.

The trial continues.