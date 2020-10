Police are investigating after a pedestrian involved in a crash died on Tuesday night (File photo).

A pedestrian was killed in a car crash in Kaitaia on Tuesday evening.

The crash in the Northland town happened about 6.20pm, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit was called and an investigation has started after the crash on Matthews Rd, State Highway 1.

The road was still closed shortly before 10pm, as police carried out a scene examination.