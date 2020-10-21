Teenager charged after pedestrian killed by car in Kaitaia, Northland

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a pedestrian after a crash on Tuesday night.

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with assault after the death of a pedestrian in Kaitaia on Tuesday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell, Mid Far North CIB, said a man died after being hit by a vehicle in Matthews Ave in Kaitaia.

The vehicle involved was found at the scene and an 18-year-old woman was spoken to by police, Dalzell said.

She was then charged with common assault in relation to an earlier incident at the property that involved the man who was killed.

The circumstances of the crash were still being investigated, Dalzell said, and the serious crash unit examined the scene on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, a scene examination was under way at the address.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and we cannot rule out further charges in relation to this matter,” Dalzell said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or had information that could help police inquiries is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Simon Wihongi on 105.

The woman will appear in the Kaitaia District Court at a later date.