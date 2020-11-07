Two injured in drive-by shooting in Kaitaia, Northland

The incident happened near the intersection of Inland Rd and Lake Ohia Flood Bypass Rd.

Two people have been injured in a drive-by shooting in Northland.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Police were called the intersection of Inland Rd and Lake Ohia Flood Bypass Rd, in Kaitaia, about 1.30am on Saturday after a parked car with two people inside was shot at multiple times by a passing vehicle.

The alleged shooters are believed to have been driving a dark-coloured, four-door vehicle.

“Two shots were fired at the victims’ vehicle, damaging the driver’s door and rear passenger area,” a police spokesperson said.

One of the victims was shot in the leg, while the other was shot in the foot.

Their injuries are not life-threatening.

Lake Ohia is a rural settlement on State Highway 10/Twin Coast Discovery Hwy, about 23km north-east of Kaitaia.

Police are asking witnesses of the “extremely serious incident” to get in touch by phoning 105, quoting file number 201107/9132.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Northland police are already on high alert after a police vehicle was shot at in Kerikeri on September 27.

The shooting took place on State Highway 11, near the Puketona Junction, when the officer was stopped by a car in front of her at 4.15am on Tuesday.

Two men got out of their vehicle and fired at the officer as she was reversing to safety, Northland district crime manager Detective Inspector Dene Begbie said.

The incident saw police officers temporarily armed during the manhunt for those responsible.

Police believe the shooting could be linked to a kidnapping in Waipapa, just north of Kerikeri, on the night of Monday, October 26.

No arrests have been made.