Desert Rd case: Man pleads guilty in connection to alleged murder of Ricky Wang

Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017.

A man has admitted his part in helping hide a dead body, found buried near the Desert Rd in the central North Island.

Bao Chang Wang's remains were found two years after he died. Police believe the father of two was murdered.

Yuzhen Zhang, 29, appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Friday in front of Justice Christian Whata.

He pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder.

According to the summary of facts before the court, associates of Zhang told him about the murder in August 2017. He had also seen Wang’s body.

On August 21, 2017, Wang and four others drove to an insolated spot on Rangipo Rd in the Taupo District.

They took three vehicles and Zhang shared the driving.

The police summary of facts said Wang’s body was inside a freezer that had been put into the back of a van.

The body was buried in a shallow grave in waste land beside Rangipo Intake Rd, 450 metres off the Desert Rd.

Concrete was then poured over the top.

The men returned to Auckland.

However, the following day Zhang and three others repeated the trip.

They dug a second grave nearby before digging up Wang’s body and re-burying it in the deeper grave.

The police summary said Wang, a father of two, was not reported missing for a further two years.

Investigators found Wang’s remains in March 2020, after a search at Rangipo Intake Rd.

Two months later they interviewed Zhang.

Zhang will be sentenced on December 16.

Catrin Owen/Stuff Yanlong Piao was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment.

Earlier this year, Yanlong Piao, 37, was jailed after he admitted being an accessory after the fact of Wang’s murder some time in August 2017.

Two men charged with the murder have pleaded not guilty and are set to go to trial in July 2021.

A 23-year-old man charged with being an acessory after the fact will stand trial in March 2021.