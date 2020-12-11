'Porch pirate' crimes spike across New Zealand

Porch pirates are roaming our streets, pilfering our purchases.

Auckland resident Tammy Peacock ordered some baking mix for a child’s Christmas present but says it was swiped soon after being dropped off at her home.

“The most frustrating thing is the delivery time was only eight minutes after I left for work and my other housemate was home,” the Grey Lynn woman said.

“If you want to know how I feel about it, I’m still ranting nearly a week later.”

A spike in “porch pirates” seems to be sweeping the country.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand Post takes on extra staff for parcel surge

* Two arrested after spate of mail thefts in north Auckland

* How to stop your parcels being pilfered



Supplied NZ Post has appealed to the public to contact police if they see anyone following their delivery staff

Porch pirates are opportunistic thieves who follow courier vans or scour the street for freshly delivered parcels.

Amid the Christmas gift-buying rush, they pilfer parcels from people’s doorsteps and letterboxes.

NZ Post said parcel thefts had increased and urged residents to contact police if they saw anyone following their delivery staff.

Figures released by NZ Post under the Official Information Act reveal that 49 cases of parcels and mail were confirmed as missing after delivery in the last 12 months.

But that figure could be the tip of the iceberg.

A spokesperson for NZ Post said the agency is not always told when an offence happens, as this is a police matter, and in some cases, it is not clear if any item has been stolen after delivery or mis-delivered.

Police said they did not routinely record details of the types of property targeted in thefts as structured data, so they could not provide the number of reported parcel thefts requested by Stuff under the Official Information Act.

Glen Eden resident John Anderson said culprits pinched his parcel in an early morning heist.

It bore a device to help disabled people communicate, sent to Anderson for repairs.

“Probably some lowlife following the courier and nicking stuff once he’d left,” he said.

Caroline Williams/Stuff NZ Post said there were multiple options available to prevent mail theft, including installing locks on mail boxes.

In Torbay, resident Wayne Barnard said thieves stole the new $1000 phone his elderly mum bought from Trade Me.

Agata​ Barnard, 87, purchased the phone for delivery after her old model “went bang”, he said.

“My mum’s memory is not the best. (She) needed a new phone with facial recognition so she wouldn’t need to remember the login.”

NZ Post sent a message saying the parcel had been delivered.

Ten minutes later, Barnard checked their letterbox in Charmaine Rd but the phone had vanished, he said.

“Mum was upset and most annoyed.”

Barnard said he reported the theft to police who, “were very helpful but said there was nothing could be done.”

“I was told there was a lot of this happening; better to buy from a shop,” he said.

A spokesperson for NZ Post said that while the agency does all it can to deliver items safely, there are some things the public can do to keep their items protected.

These include installing a parcel letterbox with a lock, clearing mail regularly, arranging to have parcels redirected to a work address or delivered to a safe spot.

NZ Post successfully delivered more than 80 million parcels in the last financial year.