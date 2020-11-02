Royal Commission: Solicitor General denies lengthy legal action used to wear down survivors

The Solicitor General has denied that lengthy legal action has been used as a weapon to wear down survivors of abuse in state care seeking compensation.

The Government’s chief legal advisor, Una Jagose QC, has worked in the Crown Law office for 18 years and said on Monday that it was important for her to front up to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into abuse in state care.

She said her role was to explain, “not necessarily defend”, the Crown’s responses to survivors, but denied the Crown had used lengthy court proceedings to wear down litigants.

“Although, I have to accept that might be how they feel,” she said.

She spoke of the Crown’s responsibility to be fair when approaching survivor’s cases for compensation, given the state resources available to the Crown.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Judge Coral Shaw, the chair of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into abuse in state care.

Many survivors have told the Commission that they had struggled for years to get compensation for historical abuse.

Lake Alice survivor, Leonie McInroe, was subjected to electroconvulsive therapy and drugs as punishment at the hands of Dr Selwyn Leeks when she was a teenager.

She was in the gallery to see Jagose’s evidence on Monday.

McInroe told the Commission in September that the Crown had intentionally delayed the legal action through various legal tactics.

“It felt like the Crown were treating me with the callous indifference and cruelty that Dr Leeks had. Only worse. It was worse because I expected fairness and justice from the Crown.”

Another survivor, Joan Bellingham, was subjected to electroconvulsive therapy for her sexuality and said her struggle for redress was almost as bad as the abuse itself.

She said at one point an ACC staffer suggested the scarring on her scalp caused by electrodes could have been cigarette burns.

“I constantly felt like I was battling uphill to get people to recognise me or believe what I was saying actually happened.”

Jagose said there had been some criticism of the Crown’s legal tactics.

“I wouldn’t call them tactics, I would call them steps.”

She said Crown Law was spending public money and had to act responsibly.

Jagose said some had suggested that the Crown could make more payments to more people if it didn’t spend so much on legal costs.

“The Crown has to defend itself. It also has to defend points in law.”

Jagose said in some cases Crown employees accused of abuse had died by the time legal action for compensation was filed.

The Solicitor General also addressed criticism of the Crown opposing name suppression for witnesses in a civil case, some of whom had made complaints of sexual abuse.

She said part of the Crown’s reasons for opposing appeared to be that naming the witnesses would be “likely to discourage others coming forward.”

Jagose said that was not a good basis for the Crown to oppose name suppression.

“I can’t even justify that... If that is what was said, that is appalling.”

She said in the past decade Crown Law has changed the way it responds to accusations of historical abuse.