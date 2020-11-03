Man who killed his partner's ex serves full prison term

A man who stabbed his second cousin, who was also his partner's ex, wants to visit his victim’s grave to say sorry.

But concerns over muddled release plans and an inability to show he has learned from his fatal mistake mean Hendrix Vai Ariki​ will not get parole.

Ariki, 37, will be released from prison on November 25 after serving five years and one month for the manslaughter of John Tui Anderson​.

Ariki fatally stabbed Anderson in Palmerston North in April 2015.

READ MORE:

* Man who killed his second-cousin in love triangle gone wrong declined parole

* Five years prison for Palmerston North man who killed his second-cousin

* Hendrix Ariki admits killing Tui Anderson in Palmerston North stabbing



Ariki and his partner, Anderson’s ex, were at their home on Linton St when Anderson walked up the driveway.

Believing his second cousin was there to cause harm, Ariki hid behind a door with a knife, stabbing Anderson in the abdomen as he walked into a room.

Anderson collapsed in the driveway and emergency surgery failed to save him.

Ariki was charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter when the Crown downgraded the charge.

He had his final appearance before the Parole Board in October.

The board could have released him early, but in its decision said him getting out even a month early was off the table.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Police at the Linton St, Palmerston North, property in 2015 where John Tui Anderson was fatally stabbed.

Although he did 14 sessions with a psychologist between May and September, he struggled to apply what he learned to his relationship, the board said.

He also had mixed ideas on what he would do on release.

He told the board he wanted to return to his family, but then said he wanted to be “guided back” into the lives of some people.

He did not know where he would live on release, but asked the board to let him “move forward with his life”.

He wanted to return to an area from which he was banned – the area is redacted from the board’s report – to visit Anderson’s grave.

He wanted to visit the urupā, which is in his tūrangawaewae, to say sorry for what he did to Anderson.

“Mr Ariki expressed sympathy for the whānau a number of times and says that he will spend the rest of his life being sorry,” the board said.

He also promised “hand on heart, [he] will not physically harm anyone else ever again in his life”.

Although not granted parole, Ariki will be monitored for six months after his release.

His release conditions include attending drug, alcohol and psychological assessments, doing any programmes he is told to and electronic monitoring.

He must disclose if he enters, resumes or terminates an intimate relationship, and was banned from alcohol and associating with Anderson’s family.

He was also banned from the Taupō, Turangi and Taumarunui districts.