Woman trying to quit alcohol after being caught drink-driving twice in a month

Jina Mae Higginson was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court for drink-driving twice within a month.

A woman has been told by a judge to work on giving up the booze, so she can be a better mother.

Jina Mae Higginson​, 28, was given the message in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday.

She was sentenced to five months’ community detention for driving while suspended and two charges of drink-driving.

She already had two convictions for drink-driving when police pulled her over on the outskirts of Palmerston North in July.

They had been called by witnesses who saw Higginson’s car crossing the centre line.

She gave a reading of 685 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

Police suspended her from driving, but she decided to get back behind the wheel in August.

Again, a member of the public called police after seeing Higginson speeding and nearly hitting a pedestrian in a supermarket car park.

She blew 505mcg.

Defence lawyer Tim Hesketh​ said the situation was made worse by Higginson driving during the day, when more people were on the road.

Her two previous convictions were historical, though, dating from 2009 and 2013, he said.

She had dealt with trauma by drinking and knew she had to stop that.

“Rehabilitation is patently needed,” Hesketh said.

“She wants to do better. She doesn't want to put herself, others or her children at risk.

“I don’t want to see Ms Higginson back before this court, and she doesn’t want to be here.”

Judge Bruce Northwood​ said Higginson should do all she could to avoid going back to court for drink-driving, as she could go to jail next time.

She admitted to a pre-sentence report writer she had a drinking problem, which was the first step towards fixing it, the judge said.

“You just need to think about being a better mother.

“In this area, you let your children down.”

She was also disqualified from driving for a year and a day.