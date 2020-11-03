Man emtionally blackmailed woman to have sex with him in motel room, Crown says

The man accused of raping a young woman was manipulative and emotionally blackmailed the complainant, the Crown says.

However, the man’s lawyer says it was consensual sex in a motel room.

The man, who has name suppression, has denied one charge of rape.

Over the past two days he has faced a judge-alone trial at the High Court at Auckland before Justice Geoffrey Venning.

The Crown and defence delivered their closing addresses on Tuesday afternoon.

Defence lawyer Tiffany Cooper says the complainant’s allegation is fabricated and their encounter was consensual, or the man reasonably thought it was consensual.

David White/Stuff Justice Geoffrey Venning is presiding over the trial.

On Tuesday, Claire Paterson closed the case for the Crown saying the defendant was in a position of power, used verbal aggression and emotional blackmail to get the woman to stay at a motel before then having non-consensual sex with her.

On Monday the complainant told the court how the pair had met in April 2018, had drinks and dinner at a couple of Auckland bars in the Viaduct before heading to another bar in Mt Eden.

Early on in the date the defendant made “unusual comments" about the pair's future and seeing the woman in a wedding dress, the Crown said.

However, the pair were still having a good time and the woman agreed to go to another bar in Mt Eden.

But on the way there, the man “flipped” and became angry at the woman for texting a friend, the court previously heard.

“I’m a tiny bit worried. I’m in his car, and he got angry about me messaging you,” she said in a message.

Paterson said this was another attempt to manipulate the woman.

Simon Maude/Stuff The trial is at the High Court at Auckland.

The pair later ended up at a motel where the alleged rape happened.

The woman told the court she repeatedly told the man “no” as he tried to touch her before he got angry.

“I’ve never been shouted at like that before by anyone,” the complainant said.

The Crown said the defendant felt “entitled” to have sex with the woman as he’d paid for the evening.

Shortly after this, the woman told the court she tried to call her mum and a friend after she became aware she'd left her wallet.

Paterson said the woman's evidence was consistent with wanting to go home and not being able to get there.

The woman then ultimately agreed to stay at the motel and tried to stay as far away as him in the bed while she was fully clothed.

He then pulled the woman closer starting to touch and kiss her before she froze, she alleged.

Paterson said despite the woman having opportunities to leave, she felt trapped and scared after the man had become aggressive and manipulative.

The woman told the court she wasn't sure if she said “no” before the man allegedly raped her, but she said she was scared he would get even angrier.

“She was more worried about his temper than she was about letting him have sexual intercourse with her without her consent,” Paterson said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tiffany Cooper says the complainant is making the alleged rape up.

Defence counsel Tiffany Cooper said the night had been “uneventful”, two young people had met up, drank and socialised before having sex.

Cooper said the woman had “distorted” the events of the night when she made the complaint to police.

The complainant had “ample opportunity” to leave the date, however she seemed happy to continue on and there was mutual kissing, Cooper said.

However, the woman said she didn't know how to leave.

The woman even described the man as being “cool and hilarious” in a message to a friend.

Cooper suggested the woman’s recollection from the night is “blurry” due to her intoxication and her biggest concern was having left her purse at a bar.

However, at 12.09am she joked with a friend about “leaving her bloody bag” there, Cooper said.

Cooper said this was again an opportunity to leave if she was scared, but she’d settled down for the night.

The defence lawyer said there were no messages to friends or the woman's mother saying she was “in strife.”

“There was no threat of application in the motel room...he never tried to stop her going...she didn't want to go and that's why she didn't go,” Cooper said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the complainant's workplace manager at the time, told the court the woman later broke down at work and told her a bit about the date.

“She was feeling very scared and then ended up staying at the motel and this is when she says he forced himself on to her,” the manager said.

The manager described how the complainant became pale and “extremely upset” at work.

“I just felt awful for her and it was highly concerning for me...I told her she had to go to the police.”

Justice Venning reserved his decision.