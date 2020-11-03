Woman who alleges rape in Auckland motel room broke down at work, court hears

The New Zealand Coat of Arms at the Auckland High Court.

A young woman who alleges she was raped in a motel room after repeatedly denying a man, broke down at work, a court has heard today.

The man, who has name suppression, denies one charge of rape and is facing a judge-alone trial at the High Court at Auckland before Justice Geoffrey Venning.

The Crown's case is that the man raped the woman in an Epsom motel room after the pair met in April 2018, despite her repeatedly refusing him through the night.

Defence lawyer Tiffany Cooper says the complainant has fabricated the allegation and their encounter was consensual, or the man reasonably thought it was consensual.

David White/Stuff Justice Geoffrey Venning is presiding over the trial.

On Tuesday, the complainant's manager at the time, told the court the woman later broke down at work and told her a bit about the date.

The manager said the complainant told her how they'd gone to a couple of bars but then the woman lost her wallet and didn't know where she was.

“This is where things got quite ugly for her. She wanted to get home, but she didn’t have her wallet, they both were screaming at each other,” the woman said.

“She was feeling very scared and then ended up staying at the motel and this is when she says he forced himself on to her.”

The manager described how the complainant became pale and “extremely upset” at work.

“I just felt awful for her and it was highly concerning for me...I told her she had to go to the police,” the manager said.

The woman didn't go in to details of the alleged rape.

On Monday the complainant told the court how the pair had met in April 2018, had drinks and dinner at a couple of Auckland bars on the Viaduct before heading to another bar in Mt Eden.

Simon Maude/Stuff The trial is at the High Court at Auckland.

While they were on the way to the Mt Eden bar, the man “flipped” in the car about her texting a friend.

“I’m a tiny bit worried. I’m in his car, and he got angry about me messaging you,” she said in a message.

The pair later ended up at a motel where the alleged rape happened.

The woman told the court she repeatedly told the man “no” before he got angry, saying he’d treated her like a princess all night.

“His voice was getting louder and louder, eyes were getting bigger and bigger, he was getting really mad at me," she said.

“I’ve never been shouted at like that before by anyone.”

The woman said the defendant “just flipped like a switch” before again calming down.

She tried to ring her mum and her friend but couldn’t get through as her phone wasn’t working.

The woman ultimately agreed to stay at the motel and tried to stay as far away as him in the bed while she was fully clothed.

He then pulled the woman closer starting to touch and kiss her, she alleged.

”I was frozen letting him do what he would do, so I could try and go to sleep and get home as soon as possible,” she said.

When asked by Crown prosecutor Claire Paterson if at any point she consented to sex, the woman said she did not.

“No, no way. I wanted to go home. I didn’t even want to go to the motel. I didn’t even want to be there,” she said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tiffany Cooper says the complainant is making the alleged rape up.

Under cross-examination, Cooper said there was “ample opportunity to bail” on her client if the woman didn't like the man, and she seemed happy to continue on the date.

However, the woman said she didn't know how to leave.

Cooper suggested the woman’s recollection from the night is “blurry” due to her intoxication.

“There was no argument about having sexual intercourse that night...wouldn’t the yelling have been an enormous sign for you to leave?” Cooper said.

However, the woman said that's why she tried to leave.

The complainant said she had no other option and didn't know how to leave before alleging the rape happened.

“You never said no again?” Cooper said.

However, the woman said she repeatedly said no but can't remember whether she said no while the pair were in bed.

“No means no. You shouldn’t have to say no over and over again,” the woman said.

The trial continues.