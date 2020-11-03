Manawatū man's 18-year stint on justice merry-go-round yet to end

Trinity Lee Cody Thomson hsa been a regular in the Palmerston North courthouse for the past 18 years.

Commit an offence, get arrested, stand in a courtroom dock, go to jail, get released.

Repeat.

That has been Trinity Lee Cody Thomson’s​ life for the past 18 years.

It will be his life for a wee while yet, after he was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday to six months’ prison for his latest spree of offences.

READ MORE:

* Meth-user jailed for using stolen bank cards

* Feilding man gets year in jail after indecently assaulting girl for 18 months

* Father accused of raping son speaks of regret after abuse and beatings



The 35-year-old stole a bicycle worth $100 on May 3 after jumping a fence and cutting a lock.

He then committed three crimes in the early hours of May 14, when he stole a tablet and keyboard out of a car parked at a motel.

He went back and found an unlocked vehicle with the keys and a wallet inside.

He took the vehicle for a drive and used an eftpos card to get $40 cash.

Defence lawyer Fergus Steedman​ said the only option for Thomson was prison, despite Judge Bruce Northwood​ saying he wanted to try to keep Thomson out of jail.

“You go back over the last two decades and he goes to prison, gets released with conditions, then does it all again,” the judge said.

“I could do prison again, but that’s the easy way out.”

Steedman said Thomson would have done time served and had some short-term accommodation with family after his release.

His life had been extremely tough and he had only just been diagnosed with mental illnesses, Steedman said.

“He doesn’t have the same options you and I had,” he told the judge.

The judge said Thomson had more than 80 previous convictions, most of them for breaching court orders and dishonesty.

He also had $25,000 of reparation outstanding for his offending, which could not be written off and replaced with more jail time.

But it was encouraging to know Thomson wanted to make changes, the judge said.

“I can understand how that battle can be uphill.

“I hope you can find some structure.”