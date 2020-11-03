Man charged with dangerous driving, causing death after alleged hit-and-run in Manurewa

Jalil Mousses, 79, died after a hit-and-run incident on Russell Rd in Manurewa on June 26.

A 27-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving, causing death, over the death of an elderly man in an alleged hit-and-run.

Jalil Mousses, 79, died after being struck by a vehicle on Russell Rd, Manurewa, south Auckland, on June 26.

The man was initially arrested and charged with failing to stop to ascertain injury and driving while disqualified, in July.

He was due to appear at Manukau District Court on Tuesday.

Mousses – a father of five and grandfather of 12 - was allegedly crossing the road to get to his parked car when he was hit.

He was due to turn 80 less than a month after his death.