Man who stomped on two relatives inside for Christmas after breaching release conditions

A man who once stomped on two relatives’ heads is back behind bars after breaching his release conditions.

Wiremu Shane Parekura Albert-Kiu​ hoped he could get out of prison by Christmas and was openly dismayed when told in the Palmerston District Court on Tuesday he would be in custody until January.

“What the hell,” he said, arms outstretched, upon hearing the news.

His protest was short-lived, as the audio-visual link to the prison he was in cut out soon after.

The 36-year-old had pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching his release conditions.

He was released after serving four years’ jail for two charges of injuring with intent.

Those crimes took place in October 2016 while, according to his sentencing notes, he and two relatives walked along a Palmerston North street.

There was mutual shoving and pushing before he knocked one relative to the ground.

That relative got to his feet and the other interfered, leading Albert-Kiu to knock them both over and kick them at least five times each to the head.

He then stomped on their heads multiple times.

Albert-Kiu stopped and went to a nearby liquor store to call a taxi, but returned to deliver more kicks and stomps.

While neither victim gave statements to police, officers found a significant amount of blood on the pavement.

One victim had a broken arm – a defensive injury requiring surgery – and swelling to his face and head.

The other had a broken nose and swelling.

Albert-Kiu’s shoes were covered in blood and he told police one of the victims had killed his brother.

“I smoked them both on my own. I’m a fighter. I have a licence to kill,” he told police, laughing as he spoke.

In his sentencing notes, Judge Gerard Lynch​ said Albert-Kiu acknowledged having a drinking problem.

Alcohol use had led to violence in the past, but he managed to shun substances and complete certificates in prison, Lynch said.

Albert-Kiu also had mental health difficulties and was under an indefinite compulsory treatment order.

In court on Tuesday, Albert-Kiu said he wanted to get sentenced.

He had breached his conditions because he reported to probation services in the wrong town, he said.

“Please let me out for Christmas.”