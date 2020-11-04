Man avoids preventive detention despite decades of sexual offending

William Hika, pictured in court in 2013, has an extensive history of deviant behaviour against women.

A man with a long history of sexual offending, including doing sexual acts in public, photographing up women’s skirts and violating women, has narrowly avoided being jailed for life.

Although William Billy Hika will likely offend again, Justice Cheryl Gwyn said in the High Court at Palmerston North on Wednesday she could not be sure those crimes would be serious.

Hika, 48, was jailed for four years and 10 months for burglary, sexual violation, harassment, making an intimate visual recording and assault.

Hika and criminal sexual behaviour have gone hand-in-hand for decades.

READ MORE:

* Tactical approach to make Palmerston North streets more friendly

* Violent 'deviant' who raped women and children jailed indefinitely

* William Hika once again sent to jail for filming up women's skirts



His crimes include wolf-whistling while stalking a woman running on the Manawatū River walkway, performing sexual acts on himself in The Esplanade and outside a woman's bedroom, and taking a photo up a woman's skirt in a sushi shop.

He has also filmed a woman in her shower.

His latest offending took place in late-2019.

The violation happened on November 26 on the Mangaone Stream​ walkway when Hika, riding a bike, spotted a woman.

He approached her from behind and said he loved her, despite the pair being strangers.

He bit her lip while trying to kiss her before the pair rolled down a bank, where he sexually violated her.

He stopped and fled when a neighbour who heard the woman's screams yelled at him.

The other crimes included photographing three women in a house and another one, who was getting undressed, in a motel.

The harassment involved a woman Hika offended against in 2013 and 2015.

He followed her while on his bike multiple times, confronted her as she left a gym, walked behind her when she left her car and loitered in the same areas as her.

She said in her victim impact statement she had lived in terror for six years and always looked over her shoulder.

David Unwin/Stuff William Hika sexually violated a woman walking on the Mangaone Stream walkway in Palmerston North.

He would usually be sentenced in the district court, but Judge Jonathan Krebs​ declined to do so in May due to Hika's history and denial of having a problem.

That made him possibly eligible for preventive detention – an open-ended jail term with offenders only getting parole if they are not an undue risk to the public – a sentence a High Court judge must impose.

Crown prosecutor Deborah Davies​ said preventive detention should be the sentence.

Hika had a lack of insight into the harm he caused and did not view his behaviour as a problem, she said.

One expert noted he had an “imperviousness” to psychological treatment and he told a pre-sentence report writer he would have had sex with the person he violated if not for her resistance.

He had only seriously offended against one other woman, resulting in a sexual violation conviction in 2001.

That crime was similar to the November violation: he attacked a woman out for a walk with someone else, only stopping when he was hit with a golf club and bitten.

Hika’s pattern of offending had to be taken into account, Davies said.

“The burglaries, the peeping and peering, the taking of images – they are all sexually motivated and all targeting women.

“Adult women are everywhere and they are the defendant’s target.”

Defence lawyer Steve Winter​ said Hika’s behaviour was clearly unacceptable and created harm.

But there was not a pattern of serious sexual offending, because Hika’s two sexual violation convictions were so far apart.

His views about his crimes were “chilling” because he was honest, rare for people in his position.

Substance abuse, a key factor in Hika’s offending, could be managed with an extended supervision order on release from prison.

That order should also include a ban from cellphones, which would stop him filming women, Winter said.

Gwyn​ said the main issue was not Hika’s risk of reoffending, which was high, but that there would be more serious sexual offending against women.

If sentencing Hika to preventive detention, the law required her to be satisfied Hika would commit another serious sexual offence if released.

His offending was almost all sexually motivated, but there was a pattern of taking images of woman, rather than attempting to or successfully violating them, the judge said.

“Mr Hika, you seem to have a deeply warped view of woman and sexual behaviour.

“There is reason to be quite pessimistic as to your prospects of rehabilitation.”

But she could not be sure any further offending would be serious sexual violence.

Hika’s latest victims were granted name suppression and Gwyn ordered the images he recorded be destroyed.