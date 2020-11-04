Auckland school put in lockdown after allegedly stolen vehicle driven onto campus

Police could be seen putting multiple people into the back of their vehicles 200 metres from Botany Downs Secondary College.

An east Auckland high school was placed into lockdown for about 30 minutes after an allegedly stolen vehicle drove onto its campus.

Botany Downs Secondary College principal Karen Brinsden said the school was placed into lockdown about 9.15am on Wednesday.

She said police were in pursuit of a vehicle which came onto the grounds.

The vehicle was abandoned at the school's back car park but the “persons of interest” were later apprehended.

A police spokesman said police had received information about the allegedly stolen vehicle in the Botany area about 9am.

It was located near the Botany Town Centre about 10am and three people were arrested.

“A fourth occupant, believed to be a female, is currently outstanding.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Botany Downs Secondary College went into lockdown for about 30 minutes on Wednesday morning.

“Police inquiries are continuing to locate the remaining occupant of the vehicle.”

Brinsden explained an automated message played out over the grounds during the lockdown, which triggered students to take cover and get out of sight.

Doors and windows were secured and parents informed, she said.

It was the first time the school had been placed into an official lockdown and staff and students had “swung into action”.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A worker opposite the college said it looked like some card had been taken from the nearby mall.

A worker across the road from the college said they were coming back from break when they rounded the corner and saw a group of police cars up on the side of the road.

He said it looked like some cars had been taken from the nearby mall and they had driven off up by the college.

The police were talking to a few people who were sitting on the ground when they walked past.