Grace Millane's killer named as Jesse Kempson, who raped and attacked other women

CCTV footage shows Jesse Shane Kempson in the hours before and after he killed Grace Millane.

The man who murdered British backpacker Grace Millane can now be named as Jesse Shane Kempson.

It can now also be revealed that since being jailed for Grace’s murder, he has been convicted of raping a woman in a motel room – an incident that happened just months before he met Grace.

In October, Kempson was also found guilty of seriously assaulting and sexually violating a former girlfriend.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Jesse Shane Kempson was sentenced to 17 years in prison for murdering Grace Millane.

Kempson, who is now aged 28, was allowed to keep his name secret through all three court proceedings as his defence counsel argued naming him would prevent him getting a fair trial.

On December 18, Kempson made a final attempt to keep his name a secret by appealing to the Supreme Court but that last-minute bid was rejected on Tuesday and name suppression lapsed on all matters on Tuesday.

While Kempson's identity has previously been revealed by overseas media, and Google in an email to subscribers, this is the first time he has been publicly named in New Zealand.

On Tuesday, the Millane family said in a statement to the BBC: "As a family we do not think about him or speak his name”.

The family said the suppression of Kempson's name had allowed people to remember Grace - “a young, vibrant girl who set out to see the world, instead of the man who took her life".

"To use his name shows we care and gives him the notoriety he seeks," they told the BBC.

"We instead choose to speak Grace's name."

SUPPLIED Grace Millane at the University of Lincoln in England on her graduation day.

Kempson was convicted in 2019 of murdering Grace, 21, in Auckland in December 2018. He was jailed for life, with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

He attempted to appeal his murder conviction and sentence but that bid was rejected by the Court of Appeal in a decision released on Friday.

Kempson's lawyer Tiffany Cooper confirmed to Stuff that she had instructions to seek leave from the Supreme Court to appeal the murder conviction.

Kempson is also appealing his violence and sexual violation charges to the Court of Appeal.

“Mr Kempson continues to receive enormous support from his family and friends,” Cooper said.

In the Court of Appeal's judgment issued on Friday, Justice Stephen Kos said Justice Moore was correct in finding Grace was particularly vulnerable at the time of her death.

Justice Kos also said his behaviour afterwards including his disregard for her, his failure to call for assistance, the internet searches, taking intimate photos of her and also going on another date showed the murder was committed with a high degree of callousness.

“We conclude that this behaviour is indicative of a degree of wholly self-regarding wickedness throughout the incident and its aftermath ... ”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Jesse Shane Kempson at various court appearances, including after first being charged with murdering Grace Millane.

Grace vanished on the eve of her 22nd birthday. She had been travelling New Zealand when she was reported missing, sparking a large-scale police investigation.

Her body was found a week later in the Waitākere Ranges in West Auckland and Kempson was arrested soon after.

The other victims

Kempson’s abuse of women began long before he met Grace. However, it only came to the attention of police because of the high-profile nature of her murder.

In October this year, he was found guilty of serious violent and sexual charges against a former girlfriend.

The victim told the court the pair met on Tinder – the same dating app he used to meet Grace – in 2016 and moved in together shortly after.

During the trial, the woman told police Kempson tried to kill her on January 19, 2017.

She said she arrived home to find him asleep on the couch before he woke up “groggy”.

He told the woman: “You are going to die today,” the court heard.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Jesse Shane Kempson at his trial in November for the rape of another young British tourist in his hotel room.

Kempson began chasing her around the house with a knife, and held her in a choke hold.

“I’ve never been so scared in my life,” she said.

Kempson forced her to perform sexual acts on him, something the woman said made her feel as though a piece of her died that night.

“I accepted my fate and became numb to the abuse and turned a blind eye,” she said.

In April 2017, the woman left Kempson and was granted a protection order against him, but criminal charges weren’t laid.

In December 2018, the victim saw a blurred image of her ex-boyfriend in media reports of Grace Millane’s disappearance.

“I had this gut instinct it was Jesse ... my whole world came crashing down around me again,” the woman said in court.

Shortly afterward, she was emailed by the police.

“I didn’t want to bring up my past again but I also wanted the truth to be out about how he is and the pattern of behaviour and this whole thing could have been avoided,” the woman said.

Justice Timothy Brewer found Kempson guilty of serious assault and sexual violation, saying he used explosive anger, lies and manipulation to control the woman.

He was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.

At sentencing, Justice Brewer said Kempson continued to deny his offending and showed no remorse.

“You have not accepted responsibility for your offending against [the victim] and have not offered any form of apology,” Justice Brewer said.

David White/Stuff Justice Geoffrey Venning convicted the killer for raping a woman in April 2018.

The motel rape

In November, Kempson was convicted of raping a young British woman in April 2018 - just months before he killed Grace.

During the trial, the woman told the court she'd recently arrived in New Zealand and met Kempson on Tinder.

They drank at a bar and kissed before Kempson drove her to a motel where he was living – in circumstances very similar to the night he spent with Grace.

He made attempts to touch her and when she told him to stop, he got angry. She said: “I’ve never been shouted at like that before by anyone.”

Crown prosecutor Claire Paterson said Kempson was in a position of power and used emotional blackmail to get the woman to stay at the motel, before raping her.

The victim said she discovered Kempson was the man charged with killing Grace after her work colleagues found overseas media coverage naming him.

She instantly recognised photos that matched his Tinder account and notified police.

Justice Geoffrey Venning found the victim's evidence credible and convicted Kempson of her rape.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.