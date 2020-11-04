Trump pulling ahead in key battleground state Florida ... read more

Seven arrested, $6m of luxury cars and other assets seized in Auckland money laundering operation

13:13, Nov 04 2020
23 search warrants were carried out across Auckland on Wednesday morning in relation to a money laundering operation. (File photo)
Seven people have been arrested and luxury cars and homes have been seized by police in Auckland.

Police carried out 23 search warrants across Auckland on Wednesday morning following an investigation by the Financial Crime Group into money laundering and related offending.

Detective Superintendent Iain Chapman will speak to media at 2.30pm and provide more information about the operation.

MORE TO COME

